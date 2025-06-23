YU2SHINE Founder Victoria Rader Releases Transformational Worthy mE Journal to Help People Reclaim Their Infinite Worth

Worthy mE Journal YU2SHINE.com Victoria Rader

A Journal + A Method = True Transformation

Self-worth comes from one thing—thinking that you are worthy.” — Wayne Dyer

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria Rader, PhD—founder of YU2SHINE , Quantum Personal Development Pioneer™, and best-selling author—has officially released her latest work, Worthy mE – My Journal of Freeing My Infinite Worth. The journal is now available to the public and invites readers into a deeply personal and spiritual journey of reclaiming self-worth through conscious reflection and quantum awareness.After years of witnessing the emotional, relational, and spiritual toll of self-doubt and the silent ache of “not enough,” Dr. Rader created Worthy mE as a guided space to help people reconnect with the truth that has always lived within them: that they are worthy—infinitely and inherently.“I am no longer searching for worth. I am remembering who I am. I am a child of God. I am worthy. I am mE.” — Affirmation from the journalUnlike traditional self-help books, Worthy mE does not aim to teach or prove worth—it gently guides readers to remember and free it. Designed as a sacred tool for healing inner wounds, releasing shame, and raising one’s energetic frequency, the journal is part of YU2SHINE’s wider mission to help people awaken to their divine identity and purpose.A Journal + A Method = True TransformationReaders are also encouraged to pair the journal with Free mE EFT , Dr. Rader’s globally practiced emotional freedom technique designed to restore emotional flow, release internal blocks, and realign with action. The synergy of the journal and Free mEEFT enhances deep inner transformation.Upcoming global certification trainings for Free mEEFT instructors are available at https://yu2shine.com “This journal is a sacred invitation to heal the inner ‘not enough,’ release shame and self-doubt, and rediscover the frequency of your infinite worth,” said Dr. Rader. “Worthy mE is not just a journal. It’s a quantum shift waiting to happen.”About Victoria Rader, PhDVictoria Rader, PhD is the founder of YU2SHINE, Quantum Personal Development Pioneer™, Transformational Speaker, Broadway Producer, and Possibility Coach. Her work combines science, spirituality, and strategy to deliver heart-led transformation on a global scale. Through her books, courses, coaching programs, and energy modalities, she empowers individuals to unlock their divine potential and live abundantly aligned lives. Find more information about YU2SHINE at quantumpersonaldevelopment.comDr. Rader is the creator of Free mEEFT, the Empower-mE app, and author of bestsellers including Until You Win and Manifest mE Journal. Worthy mE is the next step in her mission to help people live from a place of divine remembrance and true self-worth.Grab your copy of Worthy mE – My Journal of Freeing My Infinite Worth today and share it with those ready to free and shine their inner light. Your Amazon reviews are deeply appreciated.📅 For EFT certification and upcoming events: https://yu2shine.com

