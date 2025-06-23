Utah Honors 33 New Purple Star Schools in Statewide Ceremony

ROY CITY – In a ceremony on June 10, 2025, at Roy High School, hosted by Weber School District, Utah recognized 33 new Purple Star Schools for their commitment to supporting military-connected students and families. With these additions, the state now boasts a total of 101 Purple Star Schools—an impressive 49% increase from 2024 to 2025.

Purple Star Schools provide crucial resources for military families, including a student-led transition program, participation in annual Military Interstate Children’s Compact (MIC3) training, at least two military-oriented events per year, and other recognition of military-connected students throughout the school year. The newly recognized schools represent districts across the state, including Davis, Weber, Alpine, and Charter Schools.

The event was presided over by Mr. Ben Rasmussen, Utah’s State MIC3 Commissioner, alongside distinguished guests such as Col Andrew Miller, 75th Mission Support Group Commander from Hill Air Force Base, Mr. Mike Miller of the Utah State Military Connected Family Coalition, members of the Utah State Board of Education, school district superintendents, and other faculty members.

Each new Purple Star School received a commemorative plaque to display, signifying its dedication to serving military families and easing school transitions for students with military backgrounds.

For more information about Utah’s Purple Star Schools and their impact on military-connected students, visit the Utah State Board of Education website or the Hill Air Force Base School Liaison Program.

*Press release issued by the Hill Air Force Base School Liaison Program