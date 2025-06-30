Preserving HERstory: Utah Joins Push to Document Military Women

At the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, we believe every veteran's story deserves to be heard and preserved. That is why we are asking women Veterans in Utah to participate in the Military Women's Memorial Strive For 500 Campaign by sharing their stories and experiences serving our country.

For generations, women have served our nation with unwavering courage, dedication, and sacrifice. From the Revolutionary War to the conflicts of today, their contributions have shaped our history and secured our freedoms. Yet, for too long, their stories were often overlooked or difficult to access.

All of this changed with the creation of the Military Women's Memorial Register, a one-of-a-kind interactive database that serves as a permanent testament to the powerful women who have defended our country. For over 30 years, the Memorial has diligently documented their names, service information, photographs, and most importantly, their memorable experiences, providing a crucial repository of American, military, and women's history. It's a place where "HERstory" truly comes to life, allowing visitors to explore the Register, delve into individual profiles, and gain a deeper understanding of the profound impact women have had on our collective past.

Now, we in Utah have a unique opportunity to contribute to this national treasure. The Strive For 500 Campaign challenges each state and territory to register at least 500 military women in 2025. Utah is home to thousands of incredible servicewomen, veterans, and retirees, and their stories are waiting to be told.

If you're a servicewoman or veteran, or know one, we strongly encourage you to take advantage of the free registration with the Military Women's Memorial; it's a straightforward process that will permanently etch your legacy into our nation's history. By joining the Strive For 500 Utah effort, you're doing more than just adding a name to a database; you're helping us shine a light on incredible acts of service, fostering a deeper appreciation for the diverse roles women have played in our military, and inspiring future leaders.

Visit https://womensmemorial.org/make-herstory/ to share your story.