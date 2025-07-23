Mission Ready Wellness Fair: A Testament to Community Support for Veterans and Families

On Friday, July 18th, the Miller Conference Center at the Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) Sandy Campus hosted the inaugural Mission Ready: Military, Veteran & Family Wellness Fair. This free community event, proudly presented by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA) in collaboration with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and with the support of the Utah Veteran Business Resource Center, served as an opportunity for military members, veterans, and their families to connect with essential resources and support services.

Throughout the six-hour event, attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with an array of resources from nearly 70 organizations meticulously tailored to the distinct needs of the military and veteran community. These services, tailored to the needs of the military and veteran community, spanned vital areas such as employment assistance, educational guidance, family support services, health and wellness programs, and assistance with veteran benefits and claims.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the numerous organizations that participated, each demonstrating a profound commitment to serving our military and veteran population. The impressive breadth of services available, encompassing everything from crucial mental health support and housing assistance to invaluable educational guidance and legal aid, underscored the remarkable dedication of our community partners. This collective effort truly made the fair a resounding success.

Photos from the event can be seen HERE.