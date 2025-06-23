New spearfishing rules take effect July 1 in select waters for some game fish
In the past, spearfishing was only legal for harvesting unprotected nongame fish. Starting July 1, spearfishing will be authorized by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission as a legal method for harvesting specific game fish that are inconsistent with current fisheries management plans for those waters.
Spearfishing is defined as, “taking of fish by a person while underwater, with the aid of a manually or mechanically propelled single or multiple-pronged spear.”
The proposal was brought to the Commission by the public. Commissioners then directed the department to go through the rulemaking process so they could expand spearfishing opportunities in alignment with management plans. In short, spearfishing will be allowed on game fish where those fish aren't wanted in that particular water because they are incompatible with other species that are preferred by most anglers.
On July 1, spearfishing is allowed in the following locations for these species:
Panhandle Region
Walleye: Spearfishing is allowed throughout the Panhandle Region. There is no bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged.
Lake Pend Oreille
- Lake Trout: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Upper Priest Lake
- Lake Trout: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Clark Fork River
- Northern Pike: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Lake Pend Oreille
- Northern Pike: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Pack River and tributaries
- Northern Pike: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed. Fishing closed 100 yards upstream and downstream of Grouse Creek Falls (on Grouse Creek).
Pend Oreille River (including tributaries and sloughs to the edge of flat water):
- Northern Pike: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Clearwater Region
-
Bass: In all rivers and streams in the Clearwater Region, no bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
-
Walleye: No bag, length, or possession limits in the Clearwater Region. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Southwest Region
- Walleye: No bag, length, or possession limits in the Southwest Region. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Salmon River
- Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Little Salmon River
- Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Salmon River tributaries
- Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
South Fork of the Salmon River and tributaries
- Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Salmon River, Middle Fork and tributaries
Magic Valley Region
Magic Reservoir
- Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Southeast Region
Blackfoot Reservoir
- Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Upper Snake Region
Ririe Reservoir
- Walleye: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Salmon Region
-
Bass: In all rivers and streams in the Salmon Region, no bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
- Walleye: No bag, length, or possession limits in the Salmon Region. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.