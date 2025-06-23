New spearfishing rules take effect July 1 in select waters for some game fish

In the past, spearfishing was only legal for harvesting unprotected nongame fish. Starting July 1, spearfishing will be authorized by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission as a legal method for harvesting specific game fish that are inconsistent with current fisheries management plans for those waters.

Spearfishing is defined as, “taking of fish by a person while underwater, with the aid of a manually or mechanically propelled single or multiple-pronged spear.”

The proposal was brought to the Commission by the public. Commissioners then directed the department to go through the rulemaking process so they could expand spearfishing opportunities in alignment with management plans. In short, spearfishing will be allowed on game fish where those fish aren't wanted in that particular water because they are incompatible with other species that are preferred by most anglers.

On July 1, spearfishing is allowed in the following locations for these species:

Panhandle Region

Walleye: Spearfishing is allowed throughout the Panhandle Region. There is no bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged.

Lake Pend Oreille

Lake Trout: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Upper Priest Lake

Lake Trout: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Clark Fork River

Northern Pike: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Lake Pend Oreille

Northern Pike: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Pack River and tributaries

Northern Pike: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed. Fishing closed 100 yards upstream and downstream of Grouse Creek Falls (on Grouse Creek).

Pend Oreille River (including tributaries and sloughs to the edge of flat water):

Northern Pike: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Clearwater Region

Bass : In all rivers and streams in the Clearwater Region, no bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.



Walleye: No bag, length, or possession limits in the Clearwater Region. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.



Southwest Region

Walleye: No bag, length, or possession limits in the Southwest Region. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Salmon River

Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Little Salmon River

Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Salmon River tributaries

Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

South Fork of the Salmon River and tributaries

Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Salmon River, Middle Fork and tributaries

Magic Valley Region

Magic Reservoir

Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Southeast Region

Blackfoot Reservoir

Bass: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Upper Snake Region

Ririe Reservoir

Walleye: No bag, length, or possession limits. Harvest is encouraged. Spearfishing is allowed.

Salmon Region