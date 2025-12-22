Idaho Fish and Game to provide trapper, wolf trapper, and hunter education classes in Glenns Ferry

Trapper education class

Completion of a trapper education course is required before purchasing a trapping license, unless the individual has a documented history of trapping prior to 2011.

In January 2026, the Magic Valley Region will host an instructor-led trapper education class during the Idaho Trappers Association fur sale at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds on January 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment is limited to 25 students. The cost of the course is $9.75.

This in-person course focuses on trapping laws, ethical trapping practices, methods to avoid non-target catch, and safety.

Wolf trapper education class

Anyone planning to trap wolves in Idaho must complete wolf trapper education, which covers regulations, ethics, and approved trapping methods specific to wolves.

To legally trap wolves in the state, participants must successfully complete both the trapper education and wolf trapper education courses. These classes may be taken in any order.

A wolf trapper education class will be offered during the Idaho Trappers Association March fur sale on March 7 at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds. The course will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and class size is limited to 25 students. The cost is $9.75.