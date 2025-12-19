Four moose relocated from University of Idaho arboretum

On Dec. 18, Fish and Game successfully relocated a cow moose, bull and two calves from the University of Idaho arboretum to a more suitable habitat several miles outside of town. While the public enjoys the presence of these amazing animals, their prolonged stay in populated areas can pose safety concerns for both humans and wildlife. These moose have become increasingly habituated to the easy living conditions on campus, raising concerns about their safety and potential conflicts with students, faculty, and local residents.

To prevent any risk to the animals or the public, Fish and Game staff carefully darted and transported the moose to a remote location where they can thrive in a more natural environment. “Relocating wildlife is typically a last resort, but in this case, it was the best decision for both the moose and the community,” said Jana Ashling, Clearwater Regional Wildlife Manager. “We appreciate the cooperation of the University of Idaho and the local community in ensuring a safe and smooth operation.” Fish and Game reminds the public to enjoy wildlife from a safe distance and to avoid feeding or approaching wildlife, as habituation can lead to increased risks for both humans and wildlife. For more information on living safely with wildlife, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website or contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at 208-799-5010.