Idaho Fish and Game has entered into a new Good Neighbor agreement with the Forest Service under the EXPLORE Act

By aligning with the Fish and Game mission, the agreement ensures that projects not only improve forest conditions but also sustain healthy wildlife populations, protect critical habitats, and expand opportunities for hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation.

Projects have already begun and will continue through the agreement period ending in 2035.

About the EXPLORE Act

The EXPLORE Act (Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences) modernizes recreation policy and strengthens partnerships across public lands, enabling agencies to deliver more resilient landscapes and improved outdoor opportunities.

