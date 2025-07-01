First Enterprise Bank Names Keith Kersten as New President

Keith Kersten, President and Chief Lending Officer, First Enterprise Bank

We are thrilled to welcome Keith as our new President. His track record of leadership, integrity, and community stewardship makes him the ideal person to lead us into our next chapter.” — Darrell Klimeck, CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Enterprise Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Keith Kersten as its new President. With a distinguished career in Oklahoma banking and a deep commitment to community-focused financial leadership, Keith brings exceptional experience and passion to the role.Keith has been a vital part of the First Enterprise Bank team since joining as Senior Vice President & Chief Lending Officer in December 2020. His leadership has been instrumental in the bank’s continued growth and success, and his dedication to building a strong, corporate culture, fueled by our Purpose & Values, has had a lasting impact across the organization.As First Enterprise Bank celebrates its 118th anniversary in 2025, the appointment of Keith Kersten marks a significant milestone in its history. Under Keith’s leadership, the bank remains firmly committed to its guiding core values of Courage, Compassion, and Wisdom—values that continue to define its relationship with customers and the community.“We are thrilled to welcome Keith as our new President,” said Darrell Klimeck, CEO. “His track record of leadership, integrity, and community stewardship makes him the ideal person to lead us into our next chapter.”Keith and his team are focused on advancing First Enterprise Bank’s legacy by growing the organization and deepening relationships with clients across Oklahoma. By living our Purpose & Values and providing innovative business banking solutions, including comprehensive treasury services, First Enterprise Bank is committed to serving its customers and communities.To learn more about First Enterprise Bank and its mission, visit FEBOKC.com and join the conversation with #FEBOKC. Member FDIC-Insured – Backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government.About First Enterprise BankFirst Enterprise Bank is an independent and locally-owned community bank in Oklahoma City. Since the bank's founding in 1907, our mission has been to serve our communities by providing exceptional service. That means quick, local decision-making, and a bank that serves with courage, wisdom and compassion. Our culture is all about providing the best banking relationships possible, because at First Enterprise Bank our loyalty comes FIRST. For more information, visit feb.okc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.