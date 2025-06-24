BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) and BIBO Park Sign Environmental and Educational Collaboration Agreement in Ibiza

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and BiBo Park Ibiza Rossetta Montenegro Julio Montenegro and Eduardo Mayol BIBO Park - The most innovative botanical park in Europe, located in Ibiza, Spain Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)

Empowering Sustainability in Ibiza: A Global Partnership Fueled by Tokenized Carbon Credits and Blockchain-Backed Environmental Innovation.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) and BIBO Park are proud to announce the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to foster future initiatives centered around sustainability, environmental education, and innovation in Ibiza, Spain. This exciting new partnership was made possible thanks to the generous support and unique connections of Rossetta Montenegro, who opened the doors—quite literally—to one of the island’s most iconic locations and helped plant the seeds of cooperation between both organizations.Rossetta Montenegro, the honorary ambassador of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia in Ibiza and sister to BGEB’s CEO, Julio José Montenegro, is far more than a well-connected figure—she is a living legend on the island. Born in Venezuela, Rossetta arrived in Ibiza in the early 1970s after first settling in Madrid, where she worked for Venezuela’s national airline, VIASA, assisting VIPs at Barajas Airport. Her journey to Ibiza was, in her own words, like “returning to a place I had lived in another life.” The island embraced her, and she in turn became one of its most beloved residents. Over the last 50 years, she has been deeply woven into the social and cultural evolution of Ibiza, witnessing—and shaping—its transformation into a global destination.Known as the “Queen of the Ibiza Night,” Rossetta played a pivotal role in establishing the island’s modern nightlife scene. She served as public relations lead for world-famous clubs like Ku (now Privilege), Amnesia, and the legendary Pacha. But beyond the lights and music, her warmth, discretion, and insight earned her the trust and affection of everyone, from artists and entrepreneurs to fishermen and city officials. She is someone who can arrange anything from a private yacht or a dream villa to an unforgettable night out or an intimate gathering on the beach.Today, Rossetta remains an active and vital part of Ibiza’s heartbeat—offering. Her wisdom, connections, and spirit to projects that reflect the island’s true essence. Her role in bringing BGEB and BIBO Park together is just one more example of her ability to turn moments into movements. For that, and so much more, we express our deepest gratitude.The framework agreement, officially titled Convenio Marco de Colaboración Educativa y Ambiental, was signed in Ibiza by Eduardo Luis Mayol Aranda, representing Ibiza Botánico Biotecnológico (BIBOPARK), and Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia. BIBO Park has recently been featured in National Geographic Magazine under the headline “Why Ibiza is home to the most innovative botanical park in Europe”—a recognition that underscores its role as a leading hub for botanical research and ecological innovation. The agreement outlines a long-term vision based on shared values of environmental sustainability, education, and clean energy innovation.🔋 Under this agreement, BGEB and BIBOPARK will collaborate on a variety of initiatives, including:• The creation of educational programs focused on renewable energy, biodiversity, and climate change;• The implementation of a dedicated clean energy education space at BIBOPARK;• The organization of workshops, public talks, and school visits to promote environmental awareness;• The development of joint social and environmental projects (International Scope);• And the coordination of outreach and communication strategies to amplify impact.🔋 Project Financing through BGACT Token: Innovation Meets ImpactAll projects under this collaboration will be financed through the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), a blockchain-powered token that represents tokenized voluntary carbon credits managed by BGEB. BGACT stands at the forefront of sustainable finance, providing a secure, traceable, and transparent funding mechanism that directly supports verified climate action.BGEB’s voluntary carbon credits are the first in the world to be registered with an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN: UK.BG.MAX 785.985257) , making them compliant, auditable, and credible across global financial markets. Unlike traditional carbon credits or speculative cryptocurrencies, BGACT:• Offers real-world value by representing legally verified carbon offsets;• Provides institutional-grade transparency via ISIN-backed blockchain tokenization;• Eliminates fraud and double counting through secure, immutable smart contracts;• Enables NFT-based proof of ownership for each credit, ensuring unique, verifiable impact;• Ensures liquidity and accessibility through exclusive listing on the NeXchange digital asset platform.This approach not only strengthens investor confidence but also enhances funding opportunities for environmental projects like those at BIBO Park, ensuring that contributions have tangible, measurable outcomes.🔋 An International Partnership for the PlanetBoth organizations have committed to contributing technical, human, material, and logistical resources, with the operational and budgetary specifics to be defined in subsequent annexes or project-level agreements. The initial duration of the agreement is two years, with automatic annual renewals unless otherwise stated with 30 days’ notice.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in cross-continental cooperation—merging Bolivia’s commitment to sustainable development with Ibiza’s deep ecological and cultural roots. Together, BGEB and BIBOPARK aim to inspire new generations, share knowledge, and take tangible action in defense of our planet’s future.- - - - - - - - - -About BIBO ParkBIBO Park (Ibiza Botánico Biotecnológico) is Europe’s most innovative botanical and biotechnology garden, located in Ibiza. Dedicated to sustainability, education, and conservation, the park showcases over 30,000 plants from the Pitiusas islands and features pioneering biotech systems, including a CO₂-absorbing photobioreactor, biological batteries that generate electricity from plants, and an atmospheric water generator. BIBO Park also offers immersive experiences such as the world’s first plant piano, a fulldome planetarium, and interactive workshops designed to engage visitors of all ages in ecological awareness and scientific discovery. https://ibizabotanicobiotecnologico.com/ About Rossetta MontenegroHouses with charm: Ibiza, Baleric Islands, Spainrossetta13@hotmail.comTel: +34 607 75 84 28About BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - -🌍 For corporate inquiries related to investment or strategic alliances:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.📧 Media inquiries

