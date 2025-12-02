A Year of Gratitude and Purpose: BlueGrace Energy Looks Ahead to 2026 and Strengthens Its 2030 Climate Goals

BGEB 2026 - United For The Future Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)

BlueGrace Energy enters 2026 with renewed focus on conservation, community partnerships, and transparent climate action aligned with 2030 global goals.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2025 concludes, BlueGrace Energy reflects on a pivotal year defined by collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose. Our mission—to protect the Amazon, support local communities, and advance sustainable development—has been reinforced by the collective effort of partners and stakeholders across multiple continents.>> Honoring the Communities That Guide Our MissionOur deepest appreciation goes to the many communities throughout the Amazon whose stewardship, resilience, and partnership are essential to our work. Their knowledge and ongoing commitment to preserving the forest shape our conservation strategy and inspire our long-term vision.This year, collaborative efforts strengthened forest-protection initiatives, expanded social-impact programs, and supported healthcare, food assistance, and improved living conditions across multiple regions.>> Advancing Global Standards Through Innovation and VerificationA key pillar of our progress is the development of transparent, finance-grade systems that strengthen carbon-market integrity. In 2023, BlueGrace Energy—supported by Maximance 2030—secured an ISIN (UK.BG.MAX 785.985257) for its voluntary carbon credits, covering 2 billion metric tons of independently verified CO₂ sequestration and setting an early benchmark for institutional transparency. Building on this foundation, the company implemented a blockchain-based infrastructure for managing its environmental assets, with the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token ( BGACT ) integrating smart contracts, immutable ledger records, and automated verification aligned with emerging digital MRV requirements. By combining ISIN registration with blockchain auditability, BlueGrace anticipated the global shift toward digitized, transparent carbon markets—a trend now reflected in exchanges and regulatory platforms worldwide. As CEO Julio José Montenegro noted, “The frameworks being piloted today are systems we implemented years ago.” These verified assets align with major international frameworks including CSRD, SFDR, MiCA, CFTC, and VARA, supporting global compatibility and long-term market integrity.A detailed legal and technical validation report—issued by a recognized European bank—confirms the BGACT project’s sovereign foundation, Indigenous governance structure, and ISO 14064-aligned MRV framework. The report also verifies compliance with international climate standards and includes safeguards against double counting.The full document is available for review by partners and organizations evaluating high-integrity carbon solutions:>> Acknowledging the Global Network of Partners Who Helped Build 2025We extend our sincere appreciation to the organizations and partners who supported our progress and strategic growth throughout the year. BlueGrace Energy had the privilege of collaborating with a broad network of institutions, including Aqua Partners Asset Management, APRISCO Energy Industries, ARIMA ESG Tech, Axiom Life and Health Inc., Banco BNI Europa, Bemm, BIBO Park, BlueGrace Salud, Compañía Minera Arco de Oro S.A.C., Drake P. Tech Byz Ltda., Favela Bank, Frigoríficos Kobefoods (FKF), Healthy Grains S.A., Mbombo Investment Group, NeXchange , Nexus Global One Technologies, NIBank Ltd., New Shoes, Pavan e Associados Ltda., Proyecto AVE, UNAPEGA, and ZOFRATACNAEach collaboration contributed to strengthening our environmental strategy, expanding technological capability, or advancing sustainable development across multiple regions.>> Strengthening a Circular, Transparent, Community-Centered ModelThroughout 2025, we advanced a development model founded on circular-economy principles, blockchain-backed transparency, and community-driven environmental protection.This integrated approach—spanning conservation, tokenized climate finance, sustainable agriculture, responsible resource frameworks, and social-impact projects—transforms environmental protection into measurable economic and community benefits.>> Aligned With the World’s 2030 Climate GoalsAs the world moves closer to the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement 2030, BlueGrace Energy reaffirms its commitment to measurable climate action and international alignment.Our initiatives continue contributing to global goals related to climate mitigation, biodiversity preservation, sustainable land management, and resilient communities—ensuring that environmental progress is both transparent and inclusive.>> Looking Ahead to 2026With strengthened foundations and global alignment, our priorities for 2026 include:• Expanding conservation and ecological protection across the Amazon• Scaling blockchain-integrated climate-finance mechanisms• Advancing responsible-resource strategies and renewable-energy applications• Deepening partnerships that support environmental resilience, scientific collaboration, and ESG leadershipWe enter 2026 with renewed determination: to scale sustainability, empower communities, and reinforce a model that aligns environmental protection with economic opportunity.>> A Message of GratitudeTo every community member, partner, supporter, investor, and collaborator who walked with us during 2025—thank you. Your trust strengthens our mission and fuels our progress.Together, we advance toward a future where people and nature thrive—guided by purpose, driven by innovation, and aligned with the global vision for 2030.- - - - - - - - - -About BlueGrace Energy BoliviaBlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) is a global consortium of experts in clean energy, environmental finance, and climate governance, managing over 20.5 million acres of Amazon rainforest. The company offers fully verified Voluntary Carbon Credits (VCCs); the first worldwide to be registered with an ISO 6166 (ISIN). To broaden access and commercialization, BGEB also created the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), a digital instrument listed on NeXchange and fully compliant with MiCA (EU), CFTC (US), and VARA Dubai regulations, ensuring transparency and institutional-grade credibility. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ 🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - -📧 Media Inquiries

