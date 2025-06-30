From Trauma to Intuition: Stephanie Harmon’s Journey Featured in #1 International Best Seller, 'Whispers of the Soul'

Stephanie Harmon 2025

The Wounded Little Girl Attracts the Wounded Little Boy— a Chapter from Stephanie Harmon in the International #1 Bestselling Book, “Whispers of the Soul”

SCARBOROUGH, ME, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephanie Harmon, a spiritual and psychic medium, Reiki Master/Teacher, and sound practitioner based in Scarborough, Maine, is one of 31 contributing authors featured in the international #1 bestselling anthology Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. The book achieved international #1 bestseller status on June 21, 2025, reaching the top spots in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia. It secured the #1 position in Hot New Releases in three categories in the USA and internationally.In her chapter, “The Wounded Little Girl Attracts the Wounded Little Boy,” Harmon examines the emotional patterns that led her into a volatile and unstable marriage, shaped by financial stress, betrayal, and unresolved childhood trauma. Drawing from lived experience, she provides a candid account of ignoring red flags, losing trust in herself, and ultimately finding the courage to walk away.A pivotal moment—filing for divorce exactly one year after her father’s death—became the catalyst for major transformation. “That moment marked the beginning of a transformation,” Harmon writes. “The start of waking up to the life I truly deserved.”Since that turning point, Harmon has immersed herself in energy-based healing practices, including Reiki, sound healing, crystal therapy, and bioenergetic measurement technologies. Her story speaks to the power of intuitive guidance, personal accountability, and the strength required to break cycles of dysfunction.“Stephanie is truly present with her clients and tailors each session to their conscious and subconscious needs. Her intuition gives clarity and insight to past and current obstacles a person may be experiencing, with tools and suggestions they can implement to move forward into their healing.”“I’ve been going to see Steph at Harmony in Healing since she started taking clients. I had never been to a Reiki session before and had no idea what to expect the first time I went. Steph immediately made me feel very comfortable and it quickly became apparent that healing is something she cares deeply about... With several sessions now under my belt, I’m now certain that everyone can benefit in some way from Reiki. Pair that with Steph’s compassionate and down-to-earth approach and it forms the perfect combination.”Not only a gifted healer, Stephanie Harmon is also a two-time international bestselling author. Harmon’s chapter contributes to a growing conversation about trauma recovery and spiritual healing—central themes of Whispers of the Soul which follows her previous feature in The Call Within: Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation, the first anthology released by Life Changing Energy . The Call Within debuted earlier this year, reaching #1 bestseller status on January 4, 2025, in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom. Proceeds from both anthologies benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advocates for whole body wellness, mind, body, and spirit.About Stephanie:Stephanie Harmon’s work today is rooted in guiding others through their own emotional recovery and energetic realignment. Her approach blends spiritual guidance with practical tools to help her clients access inner clarity and healing. She believes that deep transformation begins when we stop outsourcing our worth and start listening to our own soul’s whispers.To learn more about Stephanie Harmon and her healing practice, visit www.harmonyinhealing.me

