Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday night in Baltimore County.

The deceased is identified as Jamahl Sutton, 37, of Towson, Maryland. Sutton was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. on June 22, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of inner loop I-695 at Perring Parkway for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle, operated by Sutton, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it attempted to pass a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer flatbed. The motorcycle then struck the trailer, subsequently losing control and striking a passenger vehicle parked on the shoulder. No other injuries we reported at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation which is active and ongoing.    

