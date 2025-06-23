Prime Minister on working visit to Athens

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, will pay a working visit to Athens on 23 June, during which he will meet with Greek President Konstantinos Tassoulas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis.

