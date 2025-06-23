Statement on Recent Attacks Against Federal Law Enforcement from FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) condemns the surge in violent attacks against federal officers following a series of coordinated assaults, including a recent incident in Portland where rioters targeted a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.Over the past several weeks, federal law enforcement personnel have come under increasing scrutiny and hostility from political and media figures, with some individuals going so far as to threaten the anonymity and safety of officers by calling for the removal of protective face coverings and attempting to expose their identities. FLEOA views these actions as not only irresponsible but also dangerous, putting officers and their families at risk.In Portland, a violent mob of approximately 250 individuals targeted an ICE facility, launching fireworks at officers, deploying high-powered lasers intended to blind, and attempting to breach the building. Five individuals were arrested in connection with the attack and now face charges, including assault on federal officers.Such acts of aggression underscore a broader and deeply troubling trend. Federal officers have experienced a 413% increase in assaults, highlighting the increasingly hazardous conditions under which they operate. These men and women are charged with enforcing the law and protecting the public from dangerous criminals, including murderers, rapists, and violent gang members.“The message to those who seek to intimidate or attack federal law enforcement is clear: you will not succeed,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “Officers will continue to enforce the law and protect their communities, and those who assault them will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”FLEOA emphasizes that it stands with the overwhelming majority of Americans who support law enforcement and recognize the essential role federal officers play in maintaining public safety and upholding the rule of law. The organization also acknowledges the importance of lawful and peaceful protest but draws a firm line against individuals who use demonstrations as a cover to incite violence or commit criminal acts.FLEOA remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the integrity and safety of the law enforcement community. As attacks intensify, the organization calls for increased public awareness, stricter legal consequences for offenders, and ongoing support for officers.America’s law enforcement officers remain united, resilient, and unwavering in their duty to protect and serve the nation.###FLEOA serves more than 35,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

