Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Oklahoma Roofing & Sheet Metal

The national leader in commercial roofing acquires a leading company performing commercial roofing in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the national leader in commercial roofing, is proud to announce the acquisition of Oklahoma Roofing & Sheet Metal, a highly regarded roofing contractor based in Oklahoma City, OK. This acquisition further solidifies Tecta America's commitment to expanding its footprint in the commercial roofing market across the United States.

Founded in 1983, Oklahoma Roofing & Sheet Metal has built an outstanding reputation as one of the region’s premier commercial roofing contractors, known for quality craftsmanship and dedicated customer service. The partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies’ growth strategies and reinforces Tecta’s commitment to partnering with the best commercial roofing contractors in the business.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Oklahoma Roofing & Sheet Metal to the Tecta America family of companies,” said Tecta’s CEO, Dave Reginelli. “For over 40 years, Oklahoma Roofing has established itself as a premier commercial roofing contractor in the state of Oklahoma. Under the leadership of Ronny Gilbreath, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, integrity, and superior service—values that strongly align with our own. We look forward to a successful partnership and to supporting their continued delivery of outstanding service to their clients.”

Ronny Gilbreath will remain as President of the company, leading the business alongside key members of the existing management team. The operation and its dedicated workforce will continue under the name Oklahoma Roofing & Sheet Metal, a Tecta America Company, LLC.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built since 1983, and this next chapter with Tecta is an exciting step forward for our company,” said Ronny Gilbreath, President of Oklahoma Roofing & Sheet Metal. “Tecta’s national resources and strong industry reputation will open new doors for our employees and strengthen the high level of service our clients have come to expect. We look forward to working together to expand our capabilities and continue delivering exceptional roofing solutions.”

Tecta America, with over 100 locations nationwide, is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, known for its impeccable quality and safety standards. As an approved applicator of all major roofing manufacturers, Tecta is committed to providing industry-leading solutions to commercial clients across the country.

