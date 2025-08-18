Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Christianson Roofing

The national leader in commercial roofing expands presence in Southern California.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the nation’s leading commercial roofing company, is excited to announce the addition of Christianson Roofing to its growing family of companies. Based in Riverside, California, Christianson is a well-respected name in their market and becomes Tecta’s third acquisition of 2025.

Founded in 1984, Christianson Roofing has built a great reputation across Southern California for top-notch workmanship, dependable service, and strong customer relationships. They specialize in new construction, re-roofing, and service & maintenance for commercial clients, and they’ve done it with a commitment to quality that aligns perfectly with Tecta’s values.

“We’re very happy to welcome Christianson Roofing to Tecta America,” said Dave Reginelli, CEO of Tecta America. “Charles and Ryan Christianson have built a great company with a strong culture. Their focus on doing great work and taking care of their employees fits right in with how we do things at Tecta. We’re looking forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Ryan Christianson will take over as President and continue leading the company with the same team that’s made it a success. The company will now operate as Christianson Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC, and all employees will stay on board through the transition.

“We’re really excited about this next chapter,” said Ryan Christianson, Vice President of Christianson Roofing. “Our team has worked hard to build something special, and joining Tecta will help us grow while staying true to who we are. It opens up new opportunities for our people and helps us keep delivering great service to our customers.”

Tecta America, with over 100 locations nationwide, is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, known for its impeccable quality and safety standards. As an approved applicator of all major roofing manufacturers, Tecta is committed to providing industry-leading solutions to commercial clients across the country.

