Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires J3 Systems

The national leader in commercial roofing enters new market in New Mexico.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the nation’s leading commercial roofing company, today announced the acquisition of J3 Systems, a family-owned roofing contractor based in Bosque Farms, New Mexico. The transaction represents Tecta’s fourth acquisition of 2025 and marks the company’s entry into the New Mexico market.

Founded in 1973, J3 Systems has built a strong reputation across New Mexico for its commitment to quality workmanship, reliable service, and putting customers first. The company specializes in commercial re-roofing, new construction, and service & maintenance.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome J3 Systems to the Tecta America family,” said Dave Reginelli, CEO of Tecta America. “We have been looking to enter the New Mexico market for many years and found the perfect fit in J3 Systems. Jeremy, Jason, and Josh Utash have built an outstanding company defined by its commitment to employees, focus on safety, and dedication to quality work. From our very first conversation, it was clear our values aligned, and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Following the acquisition, Jeremy Utash will serve as President and continue to lead the company alongside his brothers, Jason Utash (Sales Manager) and Josh Utash (General Manager). The company will operate under the name J3 Systems, a Tecta America Company, LLC, with all employees remaining in place to ensure continuity for customers and partners.

“We are excited to begin this new chapter with Tecta America,” said Jeremy Utash, President of J3 Systems. “Our employees are like family, and we wanted to make sure their future was secure. Joining Tecta allows us to grow while staying true to the culture we’ve built over decades. This partnership will make us stronger for both our employees and our customers. We are proud of the company we’ve built and look forward to continuing that legacy as part of the Tecta family.”

With more than 100 locations across the United States, Tecta America is the largest commercial roofing contractor in the nation, recognized for its industry-leading safety standards, quality workmanship, and comprehensive roofing solutions. The company is an approved applicator for all major roofing manufacturers, serving a broad range of commercial clients nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.