AI-Powered Business Model Enables South African Entrepreneurs to Build a Global Business Beyond Local Constraints

South African entrepreneurs Robyn & Paul Sartorius leverage AI and Prosperity Of Life’s global model to build a thriving business beyond local constraints.

AI is reshaping how entrepreneurs build global businesses, and at Prosperity Of Life we're excited to lead this shift with tools that empower people everywhere."
— Shane Krider
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robyn and Paul Sartorius Leverage Prosperity Of Life’s AI-Driven Platform to Achieve New Levels of Freedom, as Company Launches Global Tour and Advanced AI Training.

As economic constraints continue to affect entrepreneurs in many parts of the world, a growing number are turning to AI-driven online business platforms that operate beyond borders and traditional currency limitations. This trend is reshaping how ambitious entrepreneurs create income and build sustainable futures for themselves and their families.

Robyn and Paul Sartorius, based in South Africa, are among those leveraging this shift. Through the global online business model offered by Prosperity Of Life, powered by AI and digital connectivity, the couple has doubled their income and built a thriving global enterprise — a milestone that would have been out of reach in their local economic environment.

Their story reflects a wider trend: entrepreneurs increasingly harnessing AI platforms and global connectivity to overcome financial constraints, monetize their knowledge, and build businesses that operate across borders. In doing so, many are gaining access to international markets, earning in stronger global currencies, and reshaping their futures from virtually any location.

“We went from long commutes and capped income to working from home, cooking together as a family, and enjoying the freedom to live life fully on our terms. We built our dream home — a vision we held for over 20 years. The biggest shift, though, was internal. We learned that when you have the right tools and the courage to back yourself, anything is possible,” said Robyn Sartorius.

Their experience mirrors the evolution taking place across the global entrepreneurship landscape. In support of this trend, Prosperity Of Life is advancing its AI training initiative as part of its upcoming global tour in August 2025 — a campaign spanning 11 cities in 30 days across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, and Canada. The company aims to educate its international distributor base on harnessing AI tools and digital platforms to build and scale global businesses, regardless of location or economic climate.

“The rise of AI and digital connectivity has created unprecedented opportunities for entrepreneurs across the world — regardless of where they live. At Prosperity Of Life, we’re committed to equipping our global network with the AI tools, training, and support needed to build successful, location-independent businesses. The upcoming tour will be a pivotal moment for many entrepreneurs looking to redefine their future,” said a company spokesperson.

Robyn and Paul Sartorius’ story is one example of how entrepreneurs can now build global, AI-powered businesses that transcend borders and economic constraints, aligning personal development with financial empowerment and redefining what’s possible for families and communities across the globe.

About Prosperity Of Life
Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development and online education company that empowers entrepreneurs with proven tools, training, and a global digital business model. By leveraging AI and digital platforms, Prosperity Of Life allows entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses regardless of location or economic constraints.

About

Prosperity Of Life: Empowering Lives Through Opportunity and Transformation Prosperity Of Life is a global leader in personal development and entrepreneurial success. With a mission to empower individuals to create their own path to prosperity, the organization provides transformative education, tools, and opportunities that enable people to unlock their full potential. At the heart of Prosperity Of Life is a commitment to fostering growth—both personally and professionally. Through innovative programs, mentorship, and a supportive community, individuals gain the confidence, skills, and mindset needed to achieve lasting success. Guided by the principles of integrity, innovation, and empowerment, Prosperity Of Life stands as a trusted partner for those who aspire to build a life of financial freedom, personal fulfillment, and impactful leadership.

