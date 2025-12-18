Prosperity Of Life Recognises Top Income Earners, 50K Club Achievers, and Rising Star Leaders at 2025 Awards Ceremony

Top incomer earners for 2025 from left to right: Caroline Hope Light, Lee Anne & Simon Haggard and Brooke Davies Fun moment captured at Prosperity Of Life event with top income earner Lee Anne Haggard and GLC MEMBER, Karen Murphy. Rising Star recipients Grace Hetherington and Mia Rodgers. Prosperity Of Life Rising Star Group Shot New 50k Club members receiving awards on stage in Brisbane, Australia

Global leaders gathered in Brisbane as Prosperity Of Life honoured top income earners, 50K Club achievers and rising stars at its 2025 awards event.

These events remind me why I’ve partnered with Prosperity Of Life for so long: the community, the leadership, and the genuine commitment to growth.” — Myles Forsyth

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global leaders were honoured at the Prosperity Of Life Annual Training and Awards Ceremony, held at the W Brisbane on 7 December 2025.Prosperity Of Life, a global personal development and entrepreneurial education company, proudly recognised its Top Income Earners, 50K Club achievers, and Rising Star Award recipients for 2025 at the Prosperity Of Life Annual Training and Awards Ceremony, held at the W Brisbane on 7 December.The event brought together partners and leaders from across multiple countries for a full day of advanced training, leadership development, and recognition, reinforcing Prosperity Of Life’s commitment to growth, impact, and global leadership.Prosperity Of Life Top Income Earners for 2025The Top Income Earner recognition represents the highest level of achievement within Prosperity Of Life, honouring individuals who demonstrate consistent results, long-term leadership, and the ability to build scalable, sustainable businesses.The Prosperity Of Life Top Three Income Earners for 2025 are:1. Simon and Lee Anne Haggard2. Caroline Hope Light3. Brooke DaviesThese leaders exemplify what is possible through aligned mindset, disciplined execution, and long-term vision within the Prosperity Of Life business model.Prosperity Of Life 50K Club First-Time AchieversThe Prosperity Of Life 50K Club recognises individuals who have achieved a major financial milestone for the first time by earning more than $50,000 USD in profit within a single month.The 2025 Prosperity Of Life 50K Club first-time achievers are:Brooke DaviesKristine BeneSarah HampelReaching the 50K Club represents a significant breakthrough and highlights the effective application of Prosperity Of Life training, leadership development, and business strategy. This video features Sarah Hampel mapping her Prosperity Of Life journey to the 50k club.Prosperity Of Life Rising Star Award Recipients 2025The Prosperity Of Life Rising Star Award recognises emerging leaders who have demonstrated exceptional momentum, rapid growth, and strong leadership potential.The 2025 Prosperity Of Life Rising Star Award recipients are:Elaine Grey (Australia)Grace Hetherington (Australia)Johan Green (United States)Kai Hayes (United States)Kathy Hines (United States)Melissa Muller (Australia)Mia Rodgers (United States)Nicole Lancashire (United Kingdom)Rachel Collery (Ireland)Robyn and Paul Sartorius (South Africa)These recipients reflect the global reach and leadership depth of the Prosperity Of Life community.Voices from the Prosperity Of Life EventAttendees and long-standing leaders highlighted the culture and alignment experienced at the Brisbane event.“Super Sunday in Brisbane was nothing short of incredible. A room filled with driven, purpose-led people, powerful conversations, and real alignment around growth, impact, and possibility,” said Alina Stefirta, Prosperity Of Life attendee.A Global Prosperity Of Life Community Built on GrowthThe Prosperity Of Life Annual Training and Awards Ceremony continues to serve as a cornerstone event, celebrating financial achievement, leadership development, and personal evolution across the global Prosperity Of Life community.With partners operating across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa, Prosperity Of Life remains committed to empowering individuals to build purpose-driven businesses and develop leadership capability on a global scale.Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development and entrepreneurial education company focused on leadership development, mindset training, and business education. Through digital programs, live events, and a supportive international community, Prosperity Of Life empowers individuals to unlock their potential and build sustainable, purpose-driven businesses.

