Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,107 in the last 365 days.

Palmetto Moon Opens Doors at Silver Sands Premium Outlets on June 28

Palmetto Moon Logo

Two Palmetto Moon employees stand in front of a spin-to-win wheel with prizes that are available to win at the Grand Opening Event.

Friends running on the beach

The Florida Panhandle has the perfect blend of coastal energy and Southern hospitality, and Silver Sands Premium Outlets is an exciting place to plant new roots. We can’t wait to meet our neighbors!”
— John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon
DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is almost over! Palmetto Moon is thrilled to welcome the Destin community to its newest location at Silver Sands Premium Outlets (10562 Emerald Coast Pkwy W, Suite 135, Miramar Beach, FL 32550) with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Palmetto Moon is known for its Southern charm, thoughtfully curated collections, and relentless customer service. The new store serves as a one-stop shop for apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m., kicking off a full-day event packed with fun. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, while the party rolls on with a live DJ, Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes, and hourly giveaways including a YETI Tundra Haul cooler. In the afternoon, guests can enjoy free sweet treats, surprise giveaways, and special promotions with Local Boy Outfitters from 2 to 5 p.m.

For all the details and to RSVP, check out the official Facebook Event Page. Customers can follow along for sneak peeks, real-time updates, and countdowns leading up to the big day.

Palmetto Moon is also celebrating its Palmetto Perks loyalty program during the grand opening. Customers who text PMOON49 to 578-277 will gain access to exclusive offers and be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value). One lucky shopper will be selected and notified by phone on June 25.

The Destin store joins existing Palmetto Moon locations in Daytona Beach, Gainesville, and Jacksonville, and comes ahead of another exciting Florida opening in Panama City Beach, scheduled for July 26, 2025. With locations now in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi, Palmetto Moon continues to grow across the Southeast while staying grounded in its mission to celebrate local pride, deliver exceptional service, and create memorable in-store experiences.

“Opening our 49th store in a vibrant community like Destin is a moment we’re truly proud of,” added John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “The Florida Panhandle has the perfect blend of coastal energy and Southern hospitality, and Silver Sands Premium Outlets is an exciting place to plant new roots. We can’t wait to meet our neighbors and celebrate this milestone together.”

Inside, shoppers will discover a curated mix of popular brands and coastal lifestyle essentials—including YETI, Simply Southern, Stanley, Local Boy, Vineyard Vines, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Hey Dude, and Chubbies — plus Florida Gators collegiate gear, locally inspired gifts, and exclusive Palmetto Moon styles and accessories.

Palmetto Moon is now hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Destin store and offering a $300 sign-on bonus! New hires can start immediately and enjoy great perks—including a flexible schedule, 25% employee discount, competitive pay and more! To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

To stay up to date on the Destin Grand Opening and more, follow Palmetto Moon on social media:
Instagram: @palmettomoon
Facebook: Palmetto Moon
TikTok: @palmettomoononline

Kelsi Gannon
Palmetto Moon
kgannon@palmettomoononline.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Palmetto Moon Opens Doors at Silver Sands Premium Outlets on June 28

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more