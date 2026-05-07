Palmetto Moon Expands Kentucky Footprint with Paducah Location Opening August 1

Paducah has a strong sense of community and a deep appreciation for the Southern lifestyle, and we’re excited to become part of this city’s fabric.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is continuing its Kentucky growth with the announcement of a new store opening at Kentucky Oaks Pavilion in Paducah, Kentucky, with a Grand Opening scheduled for August 1, 2026.The Paducah location marks Palmetto Moon’s sixth store in Kentucky, reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to growing its presence across the Commonwealth. As Palmetto Moon deepens its roots in Kentucky, Paducah represents an exciting next step in bringing its signature Southern lifestyle shopping experience to communities throughout the state.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtfully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family. Shoppers can expect a wide selection of apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and seasonal favorites that celebrate Southern pride and everyday adventure.“We’re thrilled to bring Palmetto Moon to Paducah and to continue building on the momentum we’ve seen across Kentucky,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “Paducah has a strong sense of community and a deep appreciation for the Southern lifestyle, and we’re excited to become part of this city’s fabric. We look forward to welcoming both longtime Palmetto Moon fans and new customers through our doors.”Inside the new store, customers will discover favorite lifestyle brands including Local Boy, YETI, FP Movement, Burlebo, and Turlebox, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor. The Paducah location will also feature collegiate apparel for the University of Kentucky.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and curated mix of regional and national brands.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening details leading up to the celebration.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Paducah location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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