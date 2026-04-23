Palmetto Moon Celebrates Grand Opening at Columbus Park Crossing on June 6

Our 10th store in Georgia represents an important milestone for Palmetto Moon, and we can’t wait to host a fun grand opening celebration for the community.” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is gearing up to celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest Georgia location at Columbus Park Crossing (5550 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite 880, Columbus, GA 31909) with a full day of festivities on Saturday, June 6, inviting the community to experience its signature Southern lifestyle shopping experience.This highly anticipated opening marks Palmetto Moon’s 10th store in Georgia, continuing the brand’s strong growth across the state and throughout the Southeast. The Columbus location reflects the company’s commitment to expanding in communities where customers have shown strong interest and support.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and carefully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family featuring apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and more.The Grand Opening Celebration will be an all-day event filled with exclusive offers, giveaways, and in-store experiences. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and guests can spin to win prizes every 30 minutes throughout the day. Hourly grand prize drawings will feature popular items including the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. Later in the afternoon, the celebration continues with sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening details leading up to the celebration."We’re thrilled to celebrate this exciting chapter in Columbus,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “Our 10th store in Georgia represents an important milestone for Palmetto Moon, and we can’t wait to host a fun grand opening celebration for the community.”Inside, shoppers will discover a bright and welcoming store filled with favorite Southern and lifestyle brands like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, AFTCO, and Chubbies. The Columbus location will also feature a selection of University of Georgia collegiate apparel alongside Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions and is seeking enthusiastic team members passionate about customer service and community connection. To apply visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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