Palmetto Moon to Celebrate Grand Opening at Columbus Park Crossing June 6

We’ve had tremendous support from customers across Georgia, and we’re ready to bring that same energy and experience to Columbus. We hope everyone comes out Saturday and makes it a day to remember.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is excited to officially celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest Georgia location at Columbus Park Crossing (5550 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite 880, Columbus, GA 31909), and the Columbus community is invited to join the festivities on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Expect a full day of giveaways, prizes, and the Southern hospitality Palmetto Moon is known for.The Grand Opening Celebration kicks off at 10:00 a.m. with one of Palmetto Moon’s most anticipated traditions: the first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler — while supplies last. Throughout the day, guests can Spin to Win prizes every 30 minutes, with hourly grand prize drawings featuring items such as the coveted YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The celebration continues from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Shoppers are also encouraged to join Palmetto Moon’s loyalty program, Palmetto Perks, for a chance to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value). To enter, text PMOON56 to 578-277. The winner will be notified on June 8th.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow all updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will be sharing final Grand Opening reminders, sneak peeks, and event-day details all week long.“Opening our 10th store in Georgia is a moment we’re incredibly proud of, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with the Columbus community,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “We’ve had tremendous support from customers across Georgia, and we’re ready to bring that same energy and experience to Columbus. We hope everyone comes out Saturday and makes it a day to remember.”Inside the new Columbus store, shoppers will find a bright and welcoming space filled with favorite Southern and lifestyle brands, including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, AFTCO, and Chubbies. The Columbus location will also feature a selection of University of Georgia collegiate apparel alongside Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and curated mix of regional and national brands.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions and is seeking enthusiastic team members passionate about customer service and community connection. To apply visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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