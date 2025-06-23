NJ Top Dentists Approves Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman For 2025 Based On Merit

Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman of Advanced Dental Techniques

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman of Advanced Dental Techniques has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2025. Dr. Breiterman is renowned for his patient-first approach, always focused on empowering individuals to take charge of their oral health by clearly explaining treatment options designed to meet both short-term and long-term goals.From your initial call to your final appointment, the team at Advanced Dental Techniques delivers compassionate, personalized care at every step. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Breiterman’s commitment to continuous education has created a foundation of exceptional care. A proud graduate of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, he has completed more than 3,000 hours of advanced training and holds the prestigious Mastership Award from the Academy of General Dentistry—an honor achieved by fewer than 1% of dentists across North America.Dr. Breiterman offers an extensive array of advanced services tailored to meet each patient’s specific needs. By incorporating state-of-the-art technologies like same-day crowns, 3D scanning, and specialized treatments such as bone and tissue grafting and laser periodontal therapy, he ensures that every patient receives the highest standard of care. For those experiencing dental anxiety or requiring complex restorative treatments, sedation options are available, enabling patients to complete their entire care plan in one location, without the need for multiple referrals.A standout specialty at Advanced Dental Techniques is dental implant placement and restoration. Dr. Breiterman’s expertise in this area has contributed to an impressive 99% success rate, leaving patients not just relieved of their dental concerns, but also excited about their renewed smiles."Our patients, especially those requiring extensive restorative work, can have all their needs met here without being referred elsewhere," noted Dr. Breiterman. "Seeing their renewed confidence after transformative full-mouth rehabilitations is immensely rewarding."Beyond his practice, Dr. Breiterman is deeply involved in community outreach programs like Give Back A Smile, which restores the smiles of domestic violence survivors, and NJ Give Kids A Smile, offering free dental care to underserved children. These initiatives reflect his unwavering commitment to both his patients and his community.At Advanced Dental Techniques, it’s not just about treatments—it’s about building lasting relationships with patients and helping them gain the confidence to take control of their oral health for life.To learn more about Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drlaurencebreiterman/ ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

