2025 managed dove hunt application period for Columbia Bottom CA opens July 1

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—The 2025 dove hunting season is just around two months away, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will accept applications for managed dove hunts on one of its most popular dove hunting areas in the St. Louis region.

The managed dove hunt application period for Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake opens on July 1 and runs through July 31. All registrations for the 2025 season will be performed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/459. The web form will not be available until July 1. No paper applications will be accepted. Applicants may request the first available day or weekend only. Only one application per person will be permitted.

At least 50 applicants will be selected by random drawing for each of the first 7 days of the dove hunting season, Sept. 1 - 7. Successful applicants will be notified by email on or before August 15. They will receive a daily hunting permit as an email attachment prior to August 25. Hunters will need to print a copy of their daily hunting permit and bring it with them on the day of the hunt.

During managed dove hunts, hunting will only be permitted from 1 p.m. to sunset daily. Each hunter may bring one hunting partner with them on the day of the hunt. All hunters will be required to use non-toxic shot when hunting doves at Columbia Bottom.

Hunters with disabilities may call 636-441-4554 to reserve the ADA field after being successfully drawn for the hunt. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County, at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.