Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Outlines Realistic Expectations for Tummy Tuck Results

Dr. Steven H. Turkeltaub reveals what patients can expect from their tummy tuck results with regard to scars, stretch mark removal and future weight gain.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A tummy tuck, also known as abdominoplasty , continues to be a popular option for individuals wanting to achieve a flatter, more toned midsection. While the procedure offers significant aesthetic and functional benefits, it’s important for those considering abdominoplasty to be well-informed about realistic post-surgery expectations, particularly concerning scarring, stretch marks and the long-term impact of weight fluctuations.According to Dr. Steven H. Turkeltaub — acclaimed board-certified plastic surgeon and head of Scottsdale-based practice, Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery — scarring is an inherent part of any surgical procedure and tummy tucks are no exception. The incision utilized during the procedure typically extends from hip to hip just above the pubic area, allowing plastic surgeons to remove excess skin and tighten the abdominal muscles. Though great care is taken to place incisions in inconspicuous locations easily concealed by most undergarments or swimwear, tummy tuck patients should expect a lasting scar. Fortunately, the scar can fade and flatten over time, especially with diligent scar care, careful adherence to post-operative instructions and the use of scar treatments or medical-grade topical products.The possibility of stretch mark removal is also a common consideration for those interested in abdominoplasty. When it comes to stretch marks, tummy tuck surgery can reduce their appearance if they are located in proximity to the excess skin targeted for removal — most often below the navel. However, stretch marks outside of the excised area will remain. It’s important for patients to understand that while some improvement may be visible, abdominoplasty is not designed as a stretch mark removal procedure.Future weight gain is often another consideration. Although tummy tuck results are long-lasting, significant fluctuations in weight can compromise the newly reshaped midsection. Gaining a substantial amount of weight may cause the abdominal skin to stretch again, potentially reversing some of the tightening effects achieved through surgery. Likewise, future pregnancies can affect the quality of the results, which is why many plastic surgeons recommend waiting until family planning is complete before pursuing the procedure.By understanding these aspects ahead of time, Dr. Turkeltaub comments that patients can make informed decisions about their treatment options and set realistic expectations for their potential results. He stresses the significance of an initial consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon, which remains the best way to evaluate individual goals and determine whether tummy tuck surgery is the right choice for achieving a more sculpted abdomen.About Steven Turkeltaub, MDDr. Steven Turkeltaub is a Scottsdale board-certified plastic surgeon and lead clinician at The Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. A member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) and the Arizona Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Turkeltaub completed his Bachelors of Arts (B.A.) and Medical Doctor (M.D.) degrees simultaneously at Boston University, graduating in six years instead of the standard eight. He completed his general surgery residency at The University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago, subsequently finishing his plastic surgery training at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Turkeltaub is a published author, researcher, and contributor to academic journals and textbooks. Dr. Turkeltaub is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Turkeltaub and his practice, visit turkeltaub.com, arizonabreast.com,and facebook.com/drturkeltaub, or find the practice on Instagram @drsteventurkeltaub.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.turkeltaub.com/practice-news/scottsdale-plastic-surgeon-outlines-realistic-expectations-for-tummy-tuck-results/ ###Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery8502 E. Princess Dr.Suite 240Scottsdale, AZ 85255(480) 451-3000Rosemont Media

