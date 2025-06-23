c3controls' Control Circuit Transformers and Control Power Transformers: A New Standard in Reliable Power Conversion

c3controls Expands Its Industrial Lineup with High-Performance Control Circuit and Control Power Transformers

BEAVER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- c3controls, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-performance industrial control products, announces its complete line of Control Circuit Transformers (CCTs) and Control Power Transformers (CPTs). This product expansion underscores the company’s mission to deliver control products that enhance safety, efficiency, and uptime in industrial environments.

The CCT and CPT product lines are designed with precision and built with quality materials to meet the power demands of modern control systems, ensuring safe and dependable voltage transformation for control circuits across a wide variety of industrial applications.

“With our CCTs and CPTs, we’re delivering solutions that provide both the performance and peace of mind our customers have come to expect from c3controls,” said Neil Buzzard, Global Product Marketing Manager.

Meeting the Power Needs of Today’s Industry

Control transformers are vital components in electrical control systems, stepping down higher system voltages to safer, usable levels for relays, contactors, timers, and PLCs. c3controls’ CPTs and CCTs offer compact designs, high-quality thermal insulation, and exceptional electrical reliability, ensuring continuous and safe operation in critical equipment and environments.

Control Power Transformers (CPTs) are designed to supply power to the entire control circuit of a system. They are ideal for applications requiring consistent voltage regulation and high inrush current handling.

Control Circuit Transformers (CCTs), meanwhile, are engineered to deliver precision voltage conversion directly to circuit control elements and are often tailored to support specific control circuit requirements.

Together, these offerings give engineers and OEMs the flexibility to design with confidence and the durability to maintain uptime in demanding environments.

Key Features and Benefits

• Robust Construction and Thermal Protection

• Flexible Configurations

• High Performance and Safety

• Compact, Efficient Design

Built on a Legacy of Quality

Since 1976, c3controls has built its reputation on delivering control products that are engineered to last. The CPT and CCT product lines continue that legacy by integrating innovation with durability. Each transformer is subjected to rigorous inspection and testing procedures.

Customers benefit from:

• Lifetime Warranty on all products

• Same-Day Shipping with standard units shipping the same day

• Live Technical Support from c3controls’ in-house technical experts

These customer-first policies are designed to ensure not only superior product performance, but also an exceptional buying experience.

Future-Ready Power Solutions

As industrial automation continues to grow, the need for reliable low-voltage power distribution will only intensify. c3controls is positioning itself at the forefront of this trend by delivering products that not only meet current requirements but also anticipate future needs.

The CPT and CCT lines come alongside c3controls starters, contactors, overload relays, disconnects, enclosures, and more — creating an end-to-end offering for complete control panel design.

For more information about c3controls and its products, visit c3controls.com.

About c3controls

Founded in 1976 in Beaver, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh, c3controls has found success through a focus on Total Control – the continuum of innovating, developing, designing, manufacturing, testing and shipping from its own manufacturing facilities. Vertical integration and having Everything Under Control, is the cornerstone of the company’s business model, to provide our customers with more value than they expect,

great products and the quick, agile, and friendly service of a family company. Visit the company website at c3controls.com.

