c3controls Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Brand Promise of “Everything Under Control”

c3controls demonstrates its commitment to delivering high-quality products by implementing ISO 9001:2015 to optimize and improve operations.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our dedication to excellence and the high quality that translates into long-term reliability in our industry.” — Geoff Taylor, CEO

BEAVER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S.-based electrical control and industrial automation manufacturer c3controls has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and services.

With the implementation of ISO 9001:2015, c3controls now joins the Top 1% of all companies worldwide that have achieved this certification.

This globally recognized standard for quality management, efficiency and internal audits highlights the c3controls brand promise, “Everything Under Control.”

“Even though every c3controls product is already backed by a limited lifetime warranty, we believe that achieving ISO 9001:2015 Certification sends a message to the market that we’re totally committed to our customers in the long run,” said Ted Wodoslawsky, chief marketing officer for c3controls.

For c3controls customers, ISO 9001:2015 certification translates to numerous benefits including:

● Enhanced Customer Satisfaction: focusing on customers’ priorities and expectations to drive continuous improvement and product quality.

● Assurance of Quality: this certification reflects c3controls’ pledge to uphold rigorous quality management practices and international standards.

● Improved Credibility and Trust: Meeting ISO 9001:2015 requirements enhances credibility, builds trust and strengthens supplier relationships.

● Market Advantages: Increased credibility in the marketplace and cost savings align with c3controls’ dedication to supporting customer success.

“We want to ensure that we deliver products that are sourced, manufactured and marketed with unwavering and ongoing standards of efficiency to control customers’ costs,” said Geoff Taylor, CEO of c3controls. “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our dedication to excellence and the high quality that translates into long-term reliability in our industry,” he added.

ISO 9001:2015 is a comprehensive Quality Management System (QMS) standard that provides a robust framework for organizations to establish, implement and sustain an effective QMS. To maintain ISO 9001:2015 certification, c3controls will continue to undergo regular audits by an independent certifying body, ensuring that quality remains at the forefront of its operations.

For more information about c3controls and its ISO 9001:2015 certification, visit c3controls.com.

About c3controls

Founded in 1976 in Beaver, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh, c3controls has found success through a focus on Total Control – the continuum of innovating, developing, designing, manufacturing, testing and shipping from its own manufacturing facilities. Vertical integration and having Everything Under Control, is the cornerstone of the company’s business model, to provide our customers with more value than they expect,

great products and the quick, agile, and friendly service of a family company. Visit the company website at c3controls.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.