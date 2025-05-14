c3controls Opens UL Certified Testing Lab

c3controls' new UL-certified test lab in Mumbai, India provides comprehensive testing capabilities, positioned in a global, industrial hub.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- c3controls, a leading global manufacturer of industrial control products, proudly announces the opening of its new UL-certified testing laboratory in Mumbai, India. This facility is positioned to provide advanced testing and certification services for companies worldwide, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety in industrial control solutions.

Meeting the Needs of Global Industries

The new testing lab is designed to offer a comprehensive range of testing capabilities. With cutting-edge equipment and experienced technical personnel, the Mumbai facility will streamline the testing and certification process, allowing manufacturers to meet UL compliance requirements efficiently.

"We are thrilled to expand our global presence with this new facility in Mumbai," said Udit Sharma, Director of Global Engineering at c3controls. "This lab reinforces our commitment to quality, reliability, and compliance, ensuring that our customers receive the best-in-class industrial control products."

UL Certification and Industry Compliance

The UL certification of the Mumbai testing lab signifies its adherence to safety and performance standards. This accreditation will enable companies to conduct in-house UL testing, reducing time-to-market and improving product reliability for industrial applications.

"Having a UL-certified lab here provides manufacturers with a local yet globally connected testing hub," said Sharma. "This will help industries across multiple sectors to achieve compliance with international safety standards."

Strategic Location for Global Accessibility

Mumbai was chosen as the location for the new lab due to its strategic significance as an industrial and commercial hub. The facility's proximity to key transportation networks ensures seamless accessibility for companies worldwide looking for high-quality, efficient testing solutions, further solidifying c3controls’ commitment to cost-effective solutions.

Supporting Innovation and Growth

c3controls has always been at the forefront of industrial innovation, and the new UL-certified testing lab marks another milestone in the company’s journey. By providing faster and more accessible testing services, the facility will help companies enhance their product development cycles and maintain compliance with safety standards.

Global Impact and Industry Leadership

With its new testing lab, c3controls continues to reinforce its position as an industry leader in industrial control solutions. The facility will cater not only to Indian manufacturers but also to businesses worldwide seeking reliable and accredited testing services.

For more information about this new facility, contact Atish Patil at apatil@c3controls.com.

About c3controls

Founded in 1976 in Beaver, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh, c3controls has found success through a focus on Total Control – the continuum of innovating, developing, designing, manufacturing, testing and shipping from its own manufacturing facilities. Vertical integration and having Everything Under Control, is the cornerstone of the company’s business model, to provide our customers with more value than they expect, great products and the quick, agile, and friendly service of a family company. Visit the company website at c3controls.com.

