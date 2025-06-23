Electricity and Energy on renewable energy industrialisation and skills development

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy states that the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM) will drive localised manufacturing and skills development not only within South Africa but can also provide a blueprint for the rest of the continent.

SAREM was launched on 13 June 2025 during the Africa Green Hydrogen Summit (AGHS) and introduced to stakeholders during a seminar on 19 June 2025 at the Africa Energy Forum (AEF). Both events took place in Cape Town.

SAREM has an overall vision, which is the “industrialisation of the renewable energy and battery storage value chain to enable inclusive participation in the energy transition, serving the needs of society, and contributing to economic revival.”

Among others, and with specific targets, SAREM seeks to:

Support the local demand for renewable energy and storage by unlocking market demand and system readiness. Drive industrial development by building renewable energy and storage value chains, through localisation drives on both the public and private sector markets and supportive trade and industrial policy. Foster the inclusive development of renewable energy and battery storage value chains by driving the transformation of the industry, supporting the development of emerging suppliers, and contributing to a just transition. Build local capabilities in terms of skills and technological innovation to enable the rollout of renewable energy and storage technologies and associated industrial development.

Deputy Minister Graham-Maré said: “The rollout of SAREM will unlock significant job creation, while ensuring a just energy transition. It is a plan that is comprehensive, resilient, and focussed on the industrialisation of the renewable energy sector. These are crucial aspects, as they will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs across the value chain, while building the skills capabilities needed for the industry. We are seeking to ensure that 25 000 people are employed in the sector by 2030, with a particular focus on the upskilling and active participation of young people and women.

“This living plan allows us to manoeuvre with flexibility and build on facets that are already in place. It strengthens our hand as we work towards achieving SAREM’s core objectives. We will continue to monitor and evaluate our activities as the plan is executed, so that we can accurately respond to the needs of the sector,” concluded the Deputy Minister.

