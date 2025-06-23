Submit Release
Defence on investigation into deaths at Macadamia Military Base

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirms that an unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at the Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

Preliminary information indicates that a tragic altercation involving SANDF members resulted in the deaths of three soldiers. It is alleged that one of the soldiers fatally shot two of his colleagues before taking his own life.

The SANDF, in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS), has launched a full investigation into the matter. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain the subject of ongoing inquiry, and further details will be communicated once officially verified.

The SANDF expresses its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased members. This is a deeply painful moment for the organisation and the military community at large.

We appeal to the public and media to allow the investigative processes to unfold without speculation, and to respect the dignity and privacy of the affected families during this difficult time.

