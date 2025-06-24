World Business Outlook Awards 2025 Invites Nominations for Rewarding the Ultimate Business Excellence

World Business Outlook Awards 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Pullman Bangkok King Power in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 8.

The 8th Edition of the World Business Outlook Awards 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Pullman Bangkok King Power in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 8.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th Edition of the world-famous, most anticipated business event of the year, World Business Outlook Awards 2025, is scheduled to be held at the Pullman Bangkok King Power in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 8. This year again, we expect a footfall of over 150 guests and participation of over 35+ companies at our Bangkok event.

One of the most popular business magazines in Singapore, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, World Business Outlook has officially announced its dates for the 2025 Annual Awards Event. The grand ceremony will recognise top business professionals, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and organisations from various sectors like Banking, Finance, Retail, Real Estate, Technology, and other industries. These professionals and organisations who dared to create a new path and proved to be a game-changer with their contributions and performance will be honoured at our annual awards ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand.

The World Business Outlook Awards 2025 event will be attended by esteemed dignitaries from various countries, high-profile bureaucrats from the Asia-Pacific and Europe, policymakers, and C-suite professionals from reputable corporate houses.

The 2025 Edition is aimed at surpassing the success of previous years. The event will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact/network with well-known and successful business personalities across sectors. For more updates, enthusiasts can visit the World Business Outlook website and Social Media Channels.

The Nominations for the Annual Awards 2025 for World Business Outlook are still open. Professionals and Businesses can file their nominations via this link - https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/nomination/.

Professionals and businesses can nominate themselves, friends, colleagues and employees, and the nomination process is completely free. Our Jury Members, distinguished personalities in their respective fields, will review the performance and accomplishments of the nominees, and only the deserving will be announced as winners.

You can check out the award winners of the 2024 edition via this link –

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/award-winners-2024/

World Business Outlook aims to showcase the excellence of companies and distinguished names in business sectors. Our Award Ceremony offers the best benefits and experiences to our reputable sponsors and Award Winners. They are as follows:

• Keynote Speeches

• Running Title on Screen

• Corporate Ad Videos at the Venue

• Video Interviews and Photoshoots

• Online Articles and Banners

• Print Articles and Banners

• Luxurious Accommodations in Bangkok, Thailand for Elite Sponsors

• Press Releases, and Blogs

• Personalised Travel Arrangements to the Venue

• Grand Performance by International Artists

• Exquisite Menu by International Chefs

For queries, please drop a mail to info@wboutlook.com, or you can give a call at +65 86159608.

Mark the day in your calendar for the most anticipated awards ceremony in the last quarter of 2025.

About World Business Outlook:

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. The publication is a trusted source for up-to-date news, interviews with industry leaders, and in-depth articles on a wide array of topics. The annual World Business Outlook Awards recognise and celebrate exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership in the business and finance sectors across the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.