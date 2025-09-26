Parcels Mart Solutions and CEO Dr. Joe Enobong Earn Top Honours for Logistics Excellence

Parcels Mart CEO, Dr Joe Enobong Parcels Mart Solutions wins Top Air Cargo Logistics Provider Nigeria 2025 from World Business Outlook Seamless Shipping Solutions Parcels Mart Corporate team celebrating the Award win Parcels Mart Logo

Parcels Mart Solutions, a leading logistics and supply chain innovator headquartered in Nigeria, has been recognised with four awards by World Business Outlook.

“Our journey has been one of grit, learning, and relentless pursuit of excellence. We’ve worked tirelessly to build a logistics ecosystem that empowers businesses and communities across Nigeria.” — Dr. Joe Enobong, CEO, Parcels Mart Solutions

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parcels Mart Solutions Honoured with Four Prestigious Awards by World Business Outlook, Cementing Its Role as a Logistics Trailblazer in Nigeria

The awards presented to Parcels Mart Solutions include:

• Logistics Leader of the Year Nigeria 2025 (awarded to CEO Dr. Joe Enobong)

• Top Emerging Logistics Brand Nigeria 2025

• Top Air Cargo Logistics Provider Nigeria 2025

• Fastest Growing Logistics Company Nigeria 2025

Each award reflects a unique dimension of the company’s strategic achievements and operational excellence, positioning Parcels Mart Solutions as a benchmark for logistics innovation in Africa.

At the helm of Parcels Mart Solutions is Dr. Joe Enobong, whose visionary leadership has propelled the company into the spotlight of Africa’s logistics revolution. With a background in strategic operations and a deep understanding of the continent’s trade dynamics, Dr. Enobong has led the company through a period of rapid growth and digital transformation.

Under his stewardship, Parcels Mart has expanded its footprint across over 200 cities, introduced real-time tracking technologies, and championed sustainable logistics practices. His recognition as Logistics Leader of the Year Nigeria 2025 is a testament to his ability to blend innovation with execution, while fostering a culture of resilience and customer-centricity.

“This recognition by World Business Outlook is deeply humbling,” said Dr. Joe Enobong, CEO of Parcels Mart Solutions. “Our journey has been one of grit, learning, and relentless pursuit of excellence. We’ve worked tirelessly to build a logistics ecosystem that empowers businesses and communities across Nigeria and beyond. I thank our team, our clients, and World Business Outlook for believing in our mission.”

Top Emerging Logistics Brand Nigeria 2025

Parcels Mart Solutions has emerged as a standout brand in Nigeria’s logistics sector, known for its agility, transparency, and customer-first approach. The Top Emerging Logistics Brand Nigeria 2025 award acknowledges the company’s ability to disrupt traditional logistics models through digital platforms, flexible pricing, and seamless delivery experiences.

From express logistics for small packages to specialised handling of dangerous goods, Parcels Mart has built a diverse portfolio of services tailored to the needs of SMEs, manufacturers, and e-commerce platforms. Its mobile app and integrated tracking system have redefined convenience for customers, while its strategic partnerships with top-tier courier networks have ensured reliability and reach.

The brand’s emergence is not just about scale—it’s about trust, adaptability, and a commitment to solving real-world logistics challenges in Africa.

In a region where air freight is critical for time-sensitive and high-value shipments, Parcels Mart Solutions has distinguished itself through its robust air cargo infrastructure and customised solutions. The Top Air Cargo Logistics Provider Nigeria 2025 award celebrates the company’s excellence in delivering efficient, secure, and scalable air freight services.

Parcels Mart’s air cargo division offers tailored options for businesses in over 2000 cities across the globe, including aircraft charters, customs clearing, and secure packaging for sensitive goods. The company’s investment in digital freight booking and predictive analytics has enabled faster turnaround times and improved cargo visibility.

Its ability to handle large volumes while maintaining compliance and safety standards has made it a preferred partner for industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to oil and gas.

Growth at Parcels Mart Solutions is not just measured in numbers—it’s reflected in impact. With over 15,000 booked shipments and nearly 10,000 successful deliveries, the company’s rapid expansion across Nigeria and into international markets has earned it the title of Fastest Growing Logistics Company Nigeria 2025.

This growth is fuelled by a combination of strategic foresight, operational efficiency, and a deep understanding of Africa’s evolving trade landscape. Parcels Mart has leveraged Nigeria’s strategic location and government investments in infrastructure to scale its operations, while embracing digitalisation and sustainability as core pillars.

Its CSR initiatives—such as supporting patients at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and empowering students in Abuja—further demonstrate its commitment to inclusive growth and community development.

“Parcels Mart Solutions exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership we aim to spotlight,” said Shashank Madesha, Co-founder and CEO of World Business Outlook. “Their achievements in logistics—from air cargo to last-mile delivery—are reshaping how goods move across Africa. We are proud to recognise their contributions and look forward to their continued success.”

Driving the Future of Logistics in Africa

Parcels Mart Solutions is not just a logistics provider—it is a catalyst for change in Africa’s trade ecosystem. Through its white paper on The Future of International Trade, the company has outlined key trends such as digitalisation, sustainability, and regional integration, offering insights for policymakers and investors.

Its role in enabling SMEs under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework highlights its strategic importance in unlocking intra-African trade. By offering end-to-end freight management, customs brokerage, and warehousing, Parcels Mart is helping businesses overcome barriers and access new markets.

In Lagos, its innovations in last-mile delivery have supported the city’s booming e-commerce sector, reduced delivery times and enhanced customer experience. With infrastructure projects like the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Parcels Mart is poised to further expand its maritime capabilities.

About Parcels Mart Solutions

Parcels Mart Solutions is a leading logistics company based in Nigeria, offering a wide range of services including express logistics, air freight, last-mile delivery, and customs clearing. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Parcels Mart empowers businesses across Africa to ship globally with ease and transparency. The company is committed to building a logistics ecosystem that drives economic growth and social impact.

For more information, visit Parcels Mart Solutions.

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine that provides insights into global markets, emerging trends, and industry leadership. Through its awards program, WBO recognises excellence across sectors, celebrating companies and individuals who are driving innovation and impact. The magazine serves as a trusted platform for thought leadership and strategic analysis.

For more information, visit World Business Outlook.

Legal Disclaimer:

