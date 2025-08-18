Ajman University Sets Regional Benchmark in Inclusive Higher Education The UAE-based non-profit university was honoured for its pioneering recruitment strategies, immersive technology-enhanced learning, and strong commitment to community engagement. Special recognition was given to Mohamed Abdelhady, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, Marketing, and Student Recruitment, for his outstanding leadership and contributions to advancing the education sector in the GCC.

Ajman University recognised at World Business Outlook Awards 2025 for redefining student recruitment, immersive learning, and community engagement.

These awards reaffirm Ajman University’s mission as a non-profit institution committed to empowering learners through accessible, high-quality education.” — Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir, Ph.D.,

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ajman University has been recognised as a regional leader in innovation and inclusive education, earning four prestigious accolades at the World Business Outlook Awards 2025. The UAE-based non-profit university was honoured for its pioneering recruitment strategies, immersive technology-enhanced learning, and strong commitment to community engagement.

The awards include:

• Best University for Community Development Initiatives – UAE

• Best VR/AR Experience for Prospective Students – UAE

• Most Inclusive Student Recruitment Campaign – UAE

• Most Influential Leader in Marketing and Student Recruitment – UAE

Ajman University’s 2025 admissions campaign, ‘Be Career Ready,’ stood out for its focus on employability and accessibility, combining digital innovation with a personalized and inclusive student journey. Judges praised AU’s use of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality to engage future students globally, as well as its diverse, values-driven recruitment strategy that opens doors to learners from across the region and beyond. Moreover, a special recognition was given to Mohamed Abdelhady, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, Marketing, and Student Recruitment, for his outstanding leadership and contributions to advancing the education sector in the GCC. He was honored with the Most Influential Leader in Marketing and Student Recruitment Award, UAE 2025.

Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir commented: “These awards reaffirm Ajman University’s mission as a non-profit institution committed to empowering learners through accessible, high-quality education. Our focus on employability, inclusive recruitment, and technology-driven learning reflects our belief that excellence in teaching must go hand in hand with real-world outcomes and equitable opportunity. This recognition fuels our drive to keep redefining what higher education can achieve for our students and society at large.”

As Ajman University continues to grow its global footprint, these latest recognitions underscore its commitment to shaping the future of higher education — one that is inclusive, technology-driven, and aligned with real-world outcomes.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 40,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based global news portal serving business audiences across key industries worldwide. With 50,000+ monthly website visitors and a strong social media presence, it delivers business news and insights across regions including Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.