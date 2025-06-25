The Life and Professional Career of Top Lawyer Thierry V. Barkley Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thierry V. Barkley is an oft-saluted lawyer with a career that spans more than 40 years. He practices in the insurance subsect of the law, defending cases and arranging settlements related to life, health, ERISA, disability and related areas of insurance law. One of the most significant of his career that many may recall was on behalf of Bristol Meyers Squibb related the malfunction of silicone breast implants.

Thierry is a French immigrant and naturalized US Citizen who traces his roots back to Poland. There his Father moved from Poland to France to study and became a French Army officer when the war broke out in WWII. His father, Jacques Berlinksi was a famed composer of with several symphonies. His last symphony was America 1976 which premiered with the San Diego Symphony as part of the 1976 Bicentennial.

Thierry practiced at various firms in the past and today is a partner at GRSM50, one of the largest and most respected law firms, with a footprint in every state (thus the 50) and over 80 offices in the U.S. He is based in their Reno, Nevada location, but collaborates with partners from California, Connecticut and other US states. They actually sought Thierry out for his reputation in insurance, and he joined the firm, full name Gordon, Rees, Scully and Mansukhani, back in 2021.

Thierry has a long history of begin recognized for his accomplishments, beginning as a youth when he received a free 4-year ride as UCLA and graduated as Chancellor’s Marshall. In law School . At law school at California Western San Diego, he was an Associate Editor of the California Western International Law Journal, Director of the Philip C. Jessup Moot Court. In 2021 he received the AV rating Martindale Hubbell top rankings which he has maintained. In 2024 he received honors as Lawyer of Distinction in Civil Litigation and then in 2024 and 2025 was featured in the Who’s Who registry of Top Lawyers. He has also been saluted for his involvement in the Boy Scouts of America as well as an active with the Knights of Columbus Nevada State Council as State Advocate. Coming to this podcast is another proverbial feather in his cap.

In his interview this expert lawyer will outline the type of defense work he has been involved in and what the insurance side of the law truly is. He has handled self-insured matters for exceptionally large companies some with as many as 200 plaintiffs. He jokes that it’s not slip and falls in the bathroom anymore, but really big stuff. People would be surprised to learn all the legwork that goes into getting such cases ready for trial. Thierry will also discuss some of the big career case highlights, such as defense litigation on the nutritional supplement called L-tryptophane that gave people medical and neurological issues; and obtaining a defense verdict on a three-week jury trial defending bad faith workers compensation allegations for treatments on Complex Regional Pain Syndrome for a Colorado Trust provider.

“Much has changed in the years I’ve practiced, not so much what the Bar requires, but the volume in the courtroom. Trials are stacked every season, sometimes you have to start one over. There is pressure to deal with the loads. The level of technology is different too; we don’t carry those yellow pads in anymore.”

In addition to talking about his work and case wins, Thierry will talk about his personal side, his family, his charitable work with his Church, Knights of Columbus and Elks and fundraising for scholarships to parochial schools such as Bishop Manogue. “We all need to balance our lives with some sort of charitable endeavor. It can be simple like collecting supplies for unwed mothers or serving meals to the homeless, Raising children is so expensive today and we can all help provide for their needs.”

Discover all that what makes Thierry a humanitarian as well as a distinguished lawyer when you hear his June interview.

