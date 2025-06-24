ProwessSoft and CurieTech AI Partner to Accelerate Migrations to MuleSoft with One-Click AI Migration Agent

Prowess and CurieTech AI Partner to Accelerate Migrations to MuleSoft with One-Click AI Migration Agent

The joint solution cuts time and effort for integration platform migrations to MuleSoft by 50%.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prowess Software Services, a global leader in enterprise integration solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CurieTech AI, a Silicon Valley-based innovator specializing in AI-powered coding agents for MuleSoft integrations This collaboration aims to revolutionize how businesses approach modernizing their legacy integration platforms to MuleSoft. By combining CurieTech AI’s One-click AI Migration Agent , which automates every step of the process, with Prowess’s deep system integration expertise, organizations can expect higher code quality while cutting time and effort by half.Ajay Konda, Founder & CGO at Prowess Software Services, commented:"At ProwessSoft, we believe in working smarter and faster — and always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for our clients. That’s why we’ve partnered with CurieTech AI — to bring cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions into our migration and integration services . Together, we’re making complex migrations simpler, faster, and more reliable — giving our clients the confidence to innovate and move forward with speed. This is a big leap in AI-powered integration."Ashish Thusoo, Founder & CEO of CurieTech AI, stated:“At CurieTech AI, we empower integration engineers and architects with AI agents fine-tuned for their day-to-day tasks—design, coding, testing, reviews, and documentation. With over 80% accuracy, these agents deliver up to 10x acceleration in development workflows. In partnership with Prowess, our platinum partner, we’re bringing purpose-built solutions like the One-Click AI Migration Agent to streamline MuleSoft migrations—cutting time and effort by over 50% and helping organizations modernize faster and with greater quality.”For more information about this partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit www.prowesssoft.com and www.curietech.ai Media Contacts:Deepa SankarHead of MarketingCurieTech AIdsankar@curietech.net

