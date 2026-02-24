ProwessSoft launches ESOP Buyback, rewarding employees and strengthening long-term ownership culture
ProwessSoft launches its first ESOP Buyback for 2022 scheme, enabling vested employees to unlock wealth and reinforcing a decade-long ownership culture.
Launched as part of ProwessSoft’s commitment to foster a meaningful ownership culture and reward contributions toward the company’s growth, the ESOP Buyback reflects the company’s confidence in its financial strength and vision for a collaborative future. As ProwessSoft approaches the completion of a decade of excellence, this milestone stands as a testament to ten years of sustained growth, disciplined financial stewardship, and consistent value creation for the team members who have been instrumental in scaling the business.
“We are pleased to announce this ESOP buyback, a significant moment in our journey of empowering our people and recognizing their role in ProwessSoft’s success,” said Aravind Konda, Co-Founder & CEO of ProwessSoft. “This initiative not only rewards employees for their commitment but also deepens our culture of ownership, aligning individual and company success.”
The ESOP Buyback is fully funded through internal accruals, demonstrating ProwessSoft’s financial discipline and profitability over the years. Eligible employees who have completed vesting under the 2022 ESOP scheme are now able to participate in the redemption process, creating tangible wealth and reaffirming the company’s focus on shared value.
ProwessSoft has engaged EALKAY as its end-to-end ESOP advisor throughout the lifecycle of the program, from scheme design and implementation to technology enablement and redemption execution, reinforcing governance, compliance, and a seamless employee experience.
About Prowess Software Services Pvt Ltd
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Hyderabad, ProwessSoft is a trusted digital engineering partner specializing in API-led integration, enterprise automation, data integration and modernization services that help businesses connect, automate and scale intelligently. With a diversified client base and a team of seasoned technologists, the company delivers solutions that accelerate digital transformation outcomes for enterprises globally.
For more information, visit www.prowesssoft.com.
Purvardh Kaushik
Prowess Software Services Private Limited
+91 62630 93664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.