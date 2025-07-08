Prowess Software Services Recognized in MuleSoft 2025 Partner of the Year Awards

Awarded “Above & Beyond – Americas” for Excellence in Customer Success and Partnership Enablement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prowess Software Services, a global leader in enterprise integration and digital modernization, has been awarded the prestigious “Above & Beyond – Americas” MuleSoft Partner of the Year award for 2025.This distinction honors partners that exemplify exceptional collaboration, pre-sales support, innovation, and a customer-first mindset. This marks the second consecutive year of major recognition for ProwessSoft, as one of MuleSoft’s trusted and high-performing partners worldwide.Comments on the News“We are honored to be recognized again as MuleSoft’s Above & Beyond Partner . It’s a testament to the trust we’ve built, the outcomes we deliver, and the passion we bring to every customer’s engagement. This award isn’t just about us — it’s a signal to our clients and partners that when you work with Prowess, you’re working with a team that’s consistently raising the bar.”— Ajay Konda, CEO & Founder, Prowess Software ServicesMuleSoft, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.Impact HighlightsOver the past year, ProwessSoft has demonstrated a measurable impact by:● Driving customer success with 120+ new MuleSoft clients onboarded in 2024● Delivering over High Value Pilots and POCs● Being the preferred partner for the UNIFY migration program● Providing strategic advisory and support across industriesProwessSoft continues to drive innovation through strategic partnerships, rapid delivery models, and a customer-focused approach to API-led transformation.________________________________________About Prowess Software ServicesProwessSoft is dedicated to fostering scalable, agile, and future-ready enterprises through the power of integration. As a Salesforce and MuleSoft Partner, the company brings over 20 years of expertise in driving digital transformation for clients worldwide.For more information, visit www.prowesssoft.com

