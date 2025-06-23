Althera Laboratories Reinforces Commitment to Emerging Markets with Presence at CPHI South East Asia 2025

Logo Althera

Company to showcase innovative cardiometabolic pipeline at Booth N16 in Kuala Lumpur.

South East Asia is a vital territory in the global effort to manage cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Our presence at CPHI SEA is a statement of our intent to become a key partner in the region” — Mathieu Da Luz, BD Director at Althera Laboratories

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Althera Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing value-added medicines for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announced it will be exhibiting at CPHI South East Asia. The premier regional pharmaceutical event will take place from July 16th to 18th, 2025, at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Althera Laboratories will welcome industry leaders and potential partners at its own dedicated exhibit at Booth N16. This significant presence underscores the company's deep commitment to expanding into key emerging markets and addressing the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the South East Asia region.This strategic move aligns with Althera's core mission to improve global access to its pipeline of innovative fixed-dose combinations. The company will showcase its portfolio of value-added medicines and discuss licensing opportunities for its advanced cardiovascular therapies, including its recently unveiled triple-combination candidates for heart failure. Attending CPHI South East Asia provides a direct platform to forge the strategic partnerships necessary to bring these superior therapeutic options to patients in the region."Our presence at CPHI South East Asia is a clear statement of our intent to become a key partner in the region's healthcare ecosystem," said Mathieu Da Luz, Business Development Director at Althera Laboratories. "South East Asia is a vital territory in the global effort to manage cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. By establishing a strong presence at this crucial event, we are actively seeking collaborators who share our vision of providing effective, convenient, and accessible treatments. We invite attendees to visit our booth to explore how our innovative pipeline can create mutual, long-term value."Professionals attending CPHI South East Asia are encouraged to visit Booth N16 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to meet with the Althera Laboratories team and learn more about their portfolio and partnership opportunities.

