Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,996 in the last 365 days.

Althera Laboratories Reinforces Commitment to Emerging Markets with Presence at CPHI South East Asia 2025

Cardio and metabolic Drugs

Logo Althera

Company to showcase innovative cardiometabolic pipeline at Booth N16 in Kuala Lumpur.

South East Asia is a vital territory in the global effort to manage cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Our presence at CPHI SEA is a statement of our intent to become a key partner in the region”
— Mathieu Da Luz, BD Director at Althera Laboratories
DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Althera Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing value-added medicines for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announced it will be exhibiting at CPHI South East Asia. The premier regional pharmaceutical event will take place from July 16th to 18th, 2025, at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Althera Laboratories will welcome industry leaders and potential partners at its own dedicated exhibit at Booth N16. This significant presence underscores the company's deep commitment to expanding into key emerging markets and addressing the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the South East Asia region.

This strategic move aligns with Althera's core mission to improve global access to its pipeline of innovative fixed-dose combinations. The company will showcase its portfolio of value-added medicines and discuss licensing opportunities for its advanced cardiovascular therapies, including its recently unveiled triple-combination candidates for heart failure. Attending CPHI South East Asia provides a direct platform to forge the strategic partnerships necessary to bring these superior therapeutic options to patients in the region.

"Our presence at CPHI South East Asia is a clear statement of our intent to become a key partner in the region's healthcare ecosystem," said Mathieu Da Luz, Business Development Director at Althera Laboratories. "South East Asia is a vital territory in the global effort to manage cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. By establishing a strong presence at this crucial event, we are actively seeking collaborators who share our vision of providing effective, convenient, and accessible treatments. We invite attendees to visit our booth to explore how our innovative pipeline can create mutual, long-term value."

Professionals attending CPHI South East Asia are encouraged to visit Booth N16 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to meet with the Althera Laboratories team and learn more about their portfolio and partnership opportunities.

Da Luz Mathieu
Althera Laboratories
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Althera Laboratories Reinforces Commitment to Emerging Markets with Presence at CPHI South East Asia 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more