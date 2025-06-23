Emirates Biotech partners with United Arab Emirates University to Advance PLA Technology

Figure 1: From left to right – Watid Watanyupaisan; Bryan De Vega; Christophe Miegeville; Dr. Aman Kulshrestha, Chief Technology Officer, Emirates Biotech; Professor Mohamed H. Al- Marzouqi, Dean; and Professor Sulaiman Al Zuhair, Assistant Dean, College

ABU DHABI, FOREIGN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emirates Biotech has announced a strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in Al Ain to conduct collaborative research on novel Polylactic Acid (PLA) applications and end-of-life solutions. This initiative aims to strengthen the sustainability profile and functional performance of PLA, a bio-based and biodegradable polymer.The joint research projects will engage UAEU’s students and faculty, and leverage the university’s state-of-the-art facilities to explore innovative methods to optimize PLA performance and environmental benefits. The outcomes aim to support the commercialization of bioplastics tailored to the evolving needs of the UAE and the wider Middle East region.Dr. Aman Kulshrestha, Chief Technology Officer of Emirates Biotech, said: “This collaboration will be instrumental in positioning PLA as a credible and sustainable alternative to fossil-based plastics. We are proud to work alongside UAEU in advancing research that supports our vision for a circular economy.”Professor Mohamed H. Al-Marzouqi, Dean of the College of Engineering at UAEU stated: “Our partnership with Emirates Biotech aligns with our mission to advance engineering solutions that address sustainability challenges and foster innovation in materials science for long-term regional impact.”Professor Sulaiman Al Zuhair, Assistant Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at UAEU, added: ”We are excited to collaborate with Emirates Biotech. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and our ambition to achieve international excellence in research.”Emirates Biotech set to market and manufacture PLA, a bio-based and biodegradable polymer used in a wide range of applications including packaging, food service wares, 3D printing, and more. PLA offers additional end-of-life options such as composting and anaerobic digestion, helping divert valuable organic waste from landfills and supporting circular economy practices.Founded in 1976, UAEU is a comprehensive, research intensive university committed to providing solutions to national and global challenges through strong industry partnerships. This partnership will enable UAEU to further its applied research capabilities while providing students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge sustainability science.This partnership marks a significant step forward in aligning academic research with industrial innovation to advance the biopolymers sector in the region.About Emirates BiotechEmirates Biotech creates high-quality and sustainable substitutes for traditional plastics. Based in UAE, we are the leading company in the Middle East marketing and manufacturing high-quality PLA biopolymers. Our PLA biopolymers are renewable, recyclable, biodegradable and directly relevant to the goals of a circular economy. Emirates Biotech is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing markets for sustainable products. We supply PLA biopolymers, and we provide expertise in application development, recycling and sustainable end of life solutions. Together, we are helping to accelerate the transition to a circular, biobased society, making our planet a better place for future generations.About PLA biopolymersPLA (PolyLacticAcid) biopolymers are derived from plants that absorb CO2 from our atmosphere, making them a sustainable and biobased alternative to traditional plastics. PLA biopolymers are used in a wide range of applications, such as consumer goods, appliances, packaging, food service ware, and 3D printing. They can be recycled like any other polymer or broken down naturally, helping to cut down on plastic pollution. Material innovation is driving the adoption of PLA in an expanding array of applications, meeting increasingly rigorous requirements. By replacing conventional plastics with PLA biopolymers, we can significantly lower our environmental impact and foster a greener economy.Media Contact:François de Bie, fdebie@emiratesbiotech.com. Tel: +971 56 130 7385 Bryan De Vega, bvega@emiratesbiotech.com, Tel: +971 56 103 5679

