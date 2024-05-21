Century Financial Consultancy honoured with two titles for innovative mobile app and CFD Brokerage
With Century Financial Trading app, the brokers can trade on more than 40 indices such as DAX, FTSE, NASDAQ and do forex trading in pairs.
Century Financial Consultancy has won 2 awards at Brands Review Magazine Awards 2024 – one for Century Trader App & the other for its CFD Brokerage services.
Our unwavering commitment to providing excellent customer support 24/5, customer-friendly risk management tools, and the flexibility to trade from anywhere have enabled us to win these two awards.”ENGLAND, UK, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Century Financial Consultancy LLC (CFC), a Dubai-based financial service provider has been announced as the winner of 'Leading CFD Broker UAE 2024' and 'Most Innovative Trading App UAE 2024' at Brands Review Magazine Awards 2024. The two titles were announced on the London-based global business news and blogs portal.
— Bal Krishen, Chairman and CEO of Century Financial Consultancy LLC
The main reason why Century Financial Consultancy LLC (CFC) stands tall in the UAE online trading industry, especially CFD trading, is that the brokers can trade with more than 40,000 instruments through its multi-platform offering and more than 10,000 instruments on its Century Trader app. They can trade across various asset classes that include treasury bonds, stock indices, company shares, ETFs, and commodities.
Century Financial Consultancy LLC designed one of the best online trading apps, with technological features that guarantee the best tools and excellent customer support. These are the few reasons why novices and experienced traders got interested to investing in online trading, be it part-time or full-time.
To ensure that the brokers get the best experience while trading, Century Financial has the best trading tools and platforms that can help them maximise their trading experience, such as Meta Trader5, CQG Platform, TWS Platform and TradeRoom. When it comes to apps, the brokers have access to the company’s own app, Century Trader app developed and designed to meet the requirements of all types of traders.
When it comes to trading on the Century Trader app, the brokers can do mobile trading for more than 1000 CFDs. They can trade on more than 40 indices such as DAX, FTSE, NASDAQ, do forex trading in pairs (cross currency, major and minor pairs), trade in more than 1000 stocks which includes bonds, commodities, treasuries, ETFs and more.
Some unique features of the app are biometric login (security), mobile optimised charts (analysis), product overview (trading decisions), personalised watchlist (tracking your preferred products) and more than 35 advanced charting tools.
Widely recognised as one of the pioneers of online trading in the UAE, the company, for more than three decades, strived to give the best of services in terms of innovation to the regional investor/trader community as per the UAE Government rules and regulations. CFC has been regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of UAE.
The jury at Brands Review Magazine have underlined the dedication and commitment from the top management of Century Financial Consultancy towards client satisfaction and innovative services. The company has also invested heavily in the Learning and Development of traders. Brands Review Magazine is impressed by the regular publication of research analysis data on mergers, acquisitions, innovations in technologies, health care, travel, tourism and beverage industries.
Bal Krishen, Chairman and CEO of Century Financial Consultancy LLC expressed his gratitude for winning the awards, “Having given the best of our services for more than three decades in the investment and trading industry, we consider it an honour to win two reputed awards from Brands Review Magazine. Our unwavering commitment to providing excellent customer support 24/5, risk management tools, and the flexibility to trade from anywhere have enabled us to win these two awards.”
Bill Thornton, Editor of Brands Review Magazine commented, “The team at Century Financial Consultancy has set an excellent example in the online trading industry by giving the best opportunities to their brokers in terms of instruments, technology tools, client support programs, and training webinars to help them trade smartly. Also, when it comes to their app, they have ensured to include the best features in terms of online training, research tools and features to help customers make the best decisions and trade online.”
About Century Financial Consultancy LLC
Century Financial, a UAE based financial broker, specialising in comprehensive investment solutions, offering access to 40,000 financial instruments across 125 global markets in 31 countries. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing the customer experience, we provide personalised high-touch services, cutting-edge multi-asset trading platforms, tailored research, and a diverse range of investment products. Century Financial, under the regulatory oversight of the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), has been the top choice for UAE investors for the past 35 years. With a team of over 200 professionals, including investment analysts, client relationship experts, tech enthusiasts, marketing innovators, and experienced support officers, Century Financial caters to the unique needs of local and expatriate clients, delivering outstanding investment services.
Century Financial prioritise a client-centric approach, focusing on investor education, advanced multi-asset trading platforms, tailored research, and dedicated support to empower its clients in their investment endeavours.
https://www.century.ae/en/
About Brands Review Magazine:
Considered one of the leading online magazines in UK, Brands Review Magazine is considered a one-pitch stop for trending news in banking, insurance, retail, lifestyle, technology and real estate sectors in the globe. BRM also covers the recent business news on mergers and acquisitions, innovations in technologies, health care, travel, tourism and beverage industries.
https://brandsreviewmagazine.com/
Bill Thornton
Brands Review Magazine LTD
+44 7760 909692
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube