Scottish Friendly Assurance Society honoured with two titles for innovative investment and mobile-friendly services

Scottish Friendly has a team of experts who work for the company's best interests. The goal is to deliver the best products and services that we can to our customers.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottish Friendly bags two awards as the Most Innovative Investment Product-Investment ISAs United Kingdom 2023 and Most Reliable Individual Savings Mobile Application-My Plans- United Kingdom 2023
The Scottish Friendly Assurance Society is a leading UK-based mutual life and investment organisation. With their expertise, experience, and trustworthiness to guide in the investment portfolio, Brands Review Magazine awarded them with the title of The Most Innovative Investment Product- Investment ISAs United Kingdom 2023.
Brands Review Magazine Awards highlights and appreciates notable companies and business leaders who take the lead and put in countless hours to deliver the best possible goods and services, honouring excellence and accomplishments in the business and financial sectors.
When it comes to innovative investment products, the Scottish Friendly Assurance Society takes the lead. With their finger on the pulse of the investment industry, they continuously search for opportunities that offer growth potential while minimising risks.
Leveraging their experience and expertise, they develop products tailored to meet the evolving needs of investors in the United Kingdom. The Scottish Friendly Assurance Society offers a wide range of investment options, including stocks and shares, ISAs, bonds, and investment funds. Their investment products have consistently delivered impressive returns, making them the go-to choice for those seeking forward-thinking and innovative investment opportunities.
Their Investment ISAs help investors save taxes and make use of the stock market's long-term growth potential. Thus, providing customers with tailored investment solutions and personalised advice based on individual goals and risk appetite. Their commitment to customer satisfaction sets them apart from other financial institutions.
In addition, Scottish Friendly, with its reliable and user-friendly individual savings mobile application, ensures seamless management of investments. The Scottish Friendly Assurance Society understands this and has developed a user-friendly mobile application that revolutionises the way investors manage their savings. The individual savings mobile application offers a seamless and secure platform to monitor and manage investments on the go. With just a few taps, one can track their investment portfolio performance in real time. The mobile application is designed with the user in mind, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for investors. Brands Review Magazine recognised their efforts and felicitated them with the title of Most Reliable Individual Savings Mobile Application - My Plans - United Kingdom 2023.
Bill Thornton, Head of Content and Research for Brands Review Magazine, stated on the company’s laurel, “The capacity to provide its customer base with accurate products and investment makes them stand apart compared to their counterparts. Their products like Investment ISAs and their mobile application, My Plans, help them achieve the financial goals of their consumer base. They are the first choice for investors trying to traverse the intricacies of the financial world because of their experience, knowledge, authority, and trust. They have proven to be the most deserving institution for these distinguished awards.”
Kevin Brown, savings and investments specialist at Scottish Friendly, said: "We are delighted to have received these awards. The goal of Brands Review Magazine has always been to recognise and reward exceptional organisations. We are pleased with our achievement and appreciative that Brands Review Magazine acknowledged our diligence. Scottish Friendly has a team of experts who work for the company's best interests. Our ongoing pursuit of evolution gives us a solid understanding of the financial services industry. The goal is to deliver the best products and services that we can to our customers.”
About Scottish Friendly Assurance Society
Scottish Friendly Assurance Society offers a range of financial products and services. With 150 years’ worth of experience to offer and have seen a large number of changes, not only in the financial services market but also technologically. Provides a wide range of investment products to help their customers make the right decisions with multiple plans.
https://www.scottishfriendly.co.uk/
About Brands Review Magazine
Brands Review Magazine is a leading online news portal from London for all the latest insights on brands related to lifestyle products, technology solutions, wealth management services, and everything related to health, wellness, and the environment. This is the perfect platform to explore some of the world’s biggest brands for luxury, fashion, and high-end products.
https://brandsreviewmagazine.com/
