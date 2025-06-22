MPD Investigating Double Homicide in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Kingman Park neighborhood.

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 12:03 a.m., Fifth District officers were patrolling near the 1800 block of D Street, Northeast when they heard the sound of gunshots. While canvassing the area, officers located two adult male victims who were unconscious and not breathing suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed both victims were pronounced dead.

The decedents have been identified as 30-year-old Quonzay Lynch of Northeast, D.C. and 41-year-old Cortney Burley of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide in the District of Columbia, bringing the total reward amount in this case to $50,000.

CCN: 25087082

