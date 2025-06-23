Skillable and Assima partner to expand hands-on training offer providing virtual labs and simulations  

Partnership provides flexibility for hands-on experiences to enter new markets and meet strict data and security requirements.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning and skill validation, and Assima announce a technology partnership that accelerates hands-on use cases in markets such as K-12, and in training environments with strict data sensitivity or security requirements.

Skillable’s virtual labs will be complemented with Assima simulations, providing flexibility for customers to meet more training needs within the same hands-on learning experiences. The expanded offering will be available globally in any language to support hands-on training across any software solution.

So far, over 6.4 million learners have benefited from a hands-on experience in a Skillable lab, with immersive, scenario-based training that supports skill validation and greater knowledge retention through real-world application. Skillable is a G2 Top 50 Education Technology solution and a 15-time Virtual IT Labs Leader.

To date, Assima has helped train over 10 million learners on thousands of projects globally. Assima specializes in creating hyper-realistic and impactful learning experiences for organizations, enabling employees to practice new technologies and achieve mastery.

Mark Mangelson, Chief Revenue Officer at Skillable said, “Time and time again, hands-on has proven to be the most effective learning tactic for customer and partner enablement and employee upskilling, ensuring that people are practicing their theoretical knowledge in the environments that they’ll encounter in their role. Together with Assima, Skillable can now offer an expanded hands-on training offering to reach more learners with relevant, immersive training that meets different organizational needs.”

Brendan Scullion, CEO of Assima added “The Assima partnership with Skillable creates the world’s best mix of virtual labs and simulations, providing industry leading, hands-on training experiences that can replace expensive training clients. This partnership can help organizations massively reduce costs when rolling out new enterprise-wide systems, and hugely improve system adoption.”

