Saudi Arabia Concludes Its Participation in the Seoul International Book Fair 2025

Visitors gather at the Saudi pavilion during the Seoul International Book Fair 2025, showcasing the Kingdom’s rich literary and cultural identit Saudi Arabia welcomed visitors to its pavilion at the Seoul International Book Fair 2025 with authentic hospitality—serving traditional Arabic coffee and dates, offering guests a warm taste of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage. Two young readers explore Saudi Arabia’s children’s stories at the Seoul International Book Fair 2025, reflecting the Kingdom’s efforts to inspire future generations through literature.

Saudi Arabia wraps up its dynamic participation in Seoul Book Fair 2025, highlighting its evolving literary scene and global cultural outreach.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia has concluded its participation in the Seoul International Book Fair 2025, held from June 18 to 22 at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in the South Korean capital, Seoul. The Kingdom was represented by an official delegation led by the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, alongside representatives from various Saudi cultural institutions.Throughout the exhibition, the Saudi pavilion witnessed strong attendance from visitors and professionals in the fields of publishing, translation, and bookmaking. The pavilion featured a rich cultural programme including dialogue sessions, professional meetings, and a showcase of translated literary publications that highlight the evolving literary scene in Saudi Arabia.Dr. Abdullatif AlWasel, CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, affirmed that the Saudi participation reflected the ongoing transformation of the Saudi cultural sector and the high-quality content it offers. He emphasised its role in enhancing the Kingdom’s literary presence in global markets—particularly in Asia—and opening new avenues for cultural and intellectual collaboration.He noted that the Commission seeks, through its international engagements, to empower the local publishing industry, stimulate the translation movement, and expand professional partnerships with publishing houses and cultural institutions across the globe, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a dynamic and influential cultural hub.The Saudi pavilion included several key cultural entities, led by the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, and featuring King Abdulaziz Public Library, King Fahd National Library, the Saudi Publishing Association, the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University, and Nasher Publishing & Distribution, in addition to several local publishing houses—collectively reflecting the diversity of Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape.Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Seoul International Book Fair aligns with its strategic direction to strengthen its presence on the global cultural stage, promote its renewed literary identity, and engage with international experiences in literature, publishing, and translation. This is part of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to build a thriving and sustainable cultural sector.It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia was the Guest of Honour at the Seoul International Book Fair 2024, in a distinguished participation led by the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission. That year’s programme reflected the richness and diversity of Saudi culture through a comprehensive offering of panel discussions, artistic performances, and interactive events that attracted significant attention from the Korean public.The participation contributed to strengthening the presence of Saudi literature in South Korea and deepening cultural and intellectual ties between the two nations.

