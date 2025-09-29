CATRION Wins Four Honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025 CATRION Wins 4 Honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

CATRION wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025, affirming its leadership in ESG, innovation, and social impact under Vision 2030.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CATRION has been recognised with four major awards at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025, securing Gold in Best ESG Performance and Best Social Impact, Bronze in Best Learning & Development Programmes, as well as the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability Award. This achievement underscores CATRION’s leading regional position in building an integrated ESG framework based on effective governance, practical innovation, and measurable impact that extends to employees, suppliers, and communities alike.These awards reaffirm the company’s long-standing institutional approach of embedding sustainability at the heart of its strategic planning and daily operations. Through its dedicated ESG Committee, CATRION aligns its programmes with board-level priorities, establishes clear performance indicators, and issues regular reports that strengthen transparency, compliance, and continuous improvement.Dr. Mohammed Alawi, Vice President of Health, Food Safety, Security, and Standard Control at CATRION, stated:“These awards reflect CATRION’s unwavering commitment to ESG principles and highlight the pivotal role of our team in embedding innovation and responsibility into everything we do. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, we remain focused on advancing a business model that creates long-term value for both society and the economy.”In 2025, CATRION distinguished itself by implementing integrated initiatives that delivered tangible and measurable outcomes. On the environmental front, the company enhanced its operational efficiency by optimising resource consumption and reducing waste and emissions, positively impacting the performance of its managed sites. On the social front, it invested in human capital development through learning and development programmes, youth empowerment, leadership training, and initiatives that promote inclusivity and employee wellbeing. In governance, CATRION adopted robust frameworks for risk management and compliance, reinforcing disclosure mechanisms that ensure transparency, data reliability, and alignment with international best practices.CATRION’s ESG team further emphasised that this recognition is “the result of a collective effort that has established a corporate culture placing sustainability at the core of decision-making and daily practices. Together with our employees and communities, we continue to contribute to the goals of Vision 2030 and to strengthening the competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s private sector.”About Catrion:CATRION is a global leader in in-flight catering and integrated hospitality services, with over four decades of expertise. The company is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, delivering tailored solutions that meet the needs of both public and private sector clients. Through investments in advanced technologies, strategic partnerships, and sustainable practices, CATRION continues to reinforce its position as one of the world’s leading companies in catering and hospitality.

