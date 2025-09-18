From Desert Thirst to Global Leadership in Water Desalination

A brightly illuminated desalination plant at night, showcasing industrial pipes, tanks, and walkways Modern water infrastructure with glowing yellow railings and structured engineering under spotlights Night view of a high-tech industrial facility with colorful reflections and strong architectural lines An advanced desalination complex with steel frameworks and glowing lamps lighting up the plant A futuristic water treatment plant in Saudi Arabia, captured with vibrant colors against the dark sky

Saudi Arabia to launch the “Million Project” in Jubail, the world’s largest RO desalination plant, producing 1M m³ of water daily.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia is set to launch the “Million Project” in Jubail, the world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination plant, with a daily production capacity of one million cubic meters.For centuries, water was a daily struggle in Saudi Arabia’s arid lands, where survival depended on finding wells or valleys. Today, the Kingdom has not only overcome this challenge but risen to global leadership as the largest producer of desalinated water, pioneering in research, innovation, and advanced water technologies.The Eastern Province stands at the heart of this transformation, hosting massive desalination and transmission systems that secure the Kingdom’s water needs. From these shores, strategic projects have been developed, positioning the region as a cornerstone of national water security.The “Million Project” in Jubail will be a landmark in engineering and a global symbol of Saudi Arabia’s capability to develop sustainable water solutions, reinforcing the Eastern Province’s role as a vital hub for desalinated water supply.This achievement reflects the vision of successive Saudi leaders, culminating in King Salman’s modernization drive and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious plans for global water governance, including the establishment of the world’s first international water organization in Riyadh.Saudi Arabia has also expanded its leadership globally, hosting innovation conferences, launching research awards, and earning Guinness World Records, turning its water journey into a story of inspiration for all humanity.At the end of this month, the Eastern Province will witness the inauguration of major projects that will strengthen its role as a strategic water source, contributing to development, quality of life, and the Kingdom’s enduring journey from desert thirst to global water leadership.

