Chizu Café Parent Company Daruma Capital Targets Singapore IPO with MCI Capital

Standing from left to right are YM Dato’ Paduka Seri Dr Hasnizal Hassan (far left) and YBhg Dato’ Denming Ho (far right), who witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Appointment by Mr Paul J. Kuo, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at Evolve Capital P Mr Ong Leong Fuei, Founder and Managing Director of Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, welcomes the audience and shares the vision for Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd. Mr Mike Bay Hin Lun, Executive Director, Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, addresses the audience.

Malaysia-based food and beverage company Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, plans to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in Singapore.

It is a strategic step forward in our mission to build Southeast Asia's most beloved and trusted food and beverage ecosystem,” — Mr Ong Leong Fuei

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysia-based food and beverage company Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd (Daruma Capital), which operates the Chizu café chain, Yaki Soul, and the Daruma Pastry Supply, plans to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in Singapore.Mr Ong Leong Fuei, Founder and Managing Director of Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, said the proposed listing marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth as it seeks to broaden its capital markets footprint and tap into the deep liquidity and international investor base of the Southeast Asian markets."This is more than just a listing. It is a strategic step forward in our mission to build Southeast Asia's most beloved and trusted food and beverage ecosystem, bringing Japanese-inspired café lifestyle and social dining to regional and international markets," Ong said.Daruma Capital is partnering with MCI Capital Sdn Bhd as its financial advisor for the initial public offering (IPO). MCI Capital noted that their engagement as advisors will include overall capital markets strategy, listing readiness, liaison with and coordination of professionals, and assistance with capital structure optimisation for the Singapore Exchange listing.MCI Capital's Chairperson Dato' Cannis Chan stated that Daruma Capital embodies the type of innovative, high-growth food and beverage player that operates its own chain and central kitchen, servicing other brands, which resonates with international investors, particularly on the SGX."We look forward to partnering with Mr Ong and his team at Daruma Capital to facilitate enhanced capital market access, strengthen their regional brand presence, and develop a comprehensive strategy for growth throughout Southeast Asia," said Dato' Chan of the established private equity and corporate finance advisory firm."Daruma Capital's proven track record in Malaysia's competitive F&B sector, combined with their scalable business model and strong brand portfolio, positions them perfectly for Singapore's sophisticated capital markets," Dato' Chan added.The proposed SGX listing will provide Daruma Capital with access to Singapore's deep pool of institutional and retail investors, including international funds focused on Southeast Asian consumer growth stories."Singapore Exchange offers us the ideal platform to access regional and global capital while maintaining our operational focus on delivering exceptional food experiences across Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region," Mr Ong explained."The timing is particularly favourable as consumer spending across Southeast Asia continues to show robust growth, and international investors are increasingly focused on high-quality regional F&B brands with proven scalability."Daruma Capital's portfolio encompasses leading brands including Daruma Pastry Supply, the rapidly expanding Chizu Café chain, and Yaki Soul, where it delivers innovative culinary solutions and services across the quick-service restaurant, café, and central kitchen sectors.The company has demonstrated consistent growth in Malaysia's competitive food and beverage market, with particular strength in operational efficiency, supply chain management, and customer loyalty across its multiple brand portfolio."Our central kitchen operations provide us with the scalability and quality control that international investors value, while our established brand presence gives us the market credibility needed for regional expansion," Mr Ong noted.MCI Capital, known for its expertise in cross-border transactions and Southeast Asian capital markets, brings significant experience in advising Malaysian companies on international listings."We have a deep understanding of what international investors look for in Southeast Asian F&B companies, and Daruma Capital checks all the boxes – proven management, scalable operations, strong financials, and clear growth strategy," said Dato' Chan.### END ###For media inquiries, please contact:● Aldric Toyad (TQPR Malaysia): aldric@tqpr.com | +60 19 883 1326● Jordan Long (TQPR Malaysia): jordanl@tqpr.com | +60 12 671 1010About Daruma Capital Sdn BhdDaruma Capital is a Malaysia-based food and beverage company operating a diversified portfolio of culinary brands, including Chizu Café chain, Yaki Soul, and Daruma Pastry Supply. The company has established itself as a strong contender in Malaysia's competitive F&B sector and café lifestyle through operational excellence, innovative menu development, and scalable business operations. It currently has seven outlets in the Klang Valley and is poised to expand its outlets, serving more customers with a good ambience and delicious pastries and drinks under the “Meet Me at Chizu” concept.About MCI Capital Sdn BhdMCI Capital Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian-based private equity and corporate finance advisory firm specialising in IPO and pre-IPO advisory services. The firm has extensive experience in cross-border transactions and capital markets advisory, with particular expertise in Southeast Asian markets. For more information, visit www.mcicapitalpe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.