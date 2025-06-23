Non-Fiction Books Global Market Poised For Steady Growth, Estimated At $17.14 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The overarching finding is the steady growth in the non-fiction books market size in the recent years. Using historical data, the report states the market will climb from $15.3 billion in 2024 to $15.78 billion in 2025. This growth trajectory of 3.2% compound annual growth rate CAGR is tethered to progressive variables in the historic period, such as educational curriculum, biographies and memoirs, self-help and personal development, as well as cultural and social relevance, research, and professional development.

What Determines The Non-Fiction Books Market Size And What Is Its Future Projection?

The non-fiction books market is expected to maintain its steady upward trajectory in the next few years, with a growth target set at $17.14 billion in 2029. This movement, following a CAGR of 2.1%, points to diversity and inclusivity, advancements in science and technology, mental health and wellbeing, data-driven publishing, sustainability and eco-friendly publishing as its catalyzing factors.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Non-Fiction Books Market?

A major force behind the anticipated growth is the increasing demand for specialized non-fiction content, especially health and wellness. As global health consciousness rises along with the desire for self-improvement and focus on holistic well-being, it is estimated that readers will continue to seek valuable informational resources in books. This rise in demand pertains especially in areas such as nutrition, fitness, mental health, along with alternative therapies to champion healthier lives.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Non-Fiction Books Market?

In response to this growing demand, top publishing firms, including HarperCollins Publishers LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing plc, Scholastic Corporation, Pearson plc, McGraw Hill LLC, Penguin Random House LLC, among others, are reconfiguring their strategies. While traditional publishing formats will continue, a considerable focus will revolve around narrative non-fiction, political and social commentary, along interactive and hybrid content, such as e-books and audiobooks.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Non-Fiction Books Market?

Major companies in the non-fiction books market aim to provide readers with a convenient, interactive, and engaging reading experience through novel formats. From e-book apps to digital platforms, there is a concerted effort underway to enhance accessibility and make reading a personalised experience.

How Is The Non-Fiction Books Market Segmented?

The report segments the non-fiction books market as follows:

By Type: eBook, Printed Book, Audiobook

By Category: Religion, Travel, Biography, History/Law/Political Science, Business/Economics, Cooking/Entertainment, Computers

By Distribution Channel: Online sales, Bookstores, Direct Sales.

Within each of these categories, further subsegments have been identified to better understand the market dynamics.

What is the Regional Insights of the Non-Fiction Books Market?

As of 2024, Asia-Pacific held the top spot in the non-fiction books market. Meanwhile, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Information for all global regions is covered in the report, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

